Brownies without flour, I eat them when I want something sweet but want to keep myself light: this way I keep fit without giving up

Let's prepare flourless brownies together, a cheap and quick snack to prepare even if you are on a diet, suitable for those who are gluten intolerant.

And cakes These are quick and easy to prepare chocolate desserts. The “birth” of this dessert is usually attributed to the brilliant idea of Bretha Palmera Chicago businesswoman, on the 400th anniversary Discovery of AmericaI decided to create a custom dessert.

Brownies are usually prepared using Flour, chocolate and dried fruits It is practical for pregnancy, just as its creator indicated. They are cut into cubes and can be easily preserved and eaten even within a few minutes 2 or 3 days.

Today we bring you a light and creamy recipe for delicious flourless brownies, which is also perfect for those who love them It is gluten intolerant and is great to take with you after training Or why not, even in the morning, we reward ourselves with a sweet and chocolatey breakfast without risking adding weight to our waistline.

To prepare brownies without flour, all you have to do is Just a few ingredients It can also be accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream or cream (preferably). Free of added sugars).

Ingredients for 4 cubes

1 large ripe banana

60 grams of protein peanut butter

15 grams of bitter cocoa

A little yeast

How to make brownies without flour

Flourless brownies are quick and easy to make even when you're short on time, but want to treat yourself Comfort food that doesn't make you feel guilty Towards a nutritionist. First, we sift the dry ingredients, such as Bitter cocoa and yeast Add them to a large enough bowl with the “liquid” ingredients. We mix everything and add Banana pulp Mash with the help of a fork.

Mix all ingredients well (optional: we can add a little). Coarsely chopped hazelnuts). Now all we have to do is prepare the baking tray by covering it Greaseproof paper. Pour the mixture and level it, and to make our flourless brownies more attractive, we can add a few slices of banana to decorate. We put everything in a preheated oven 170 degrees for about 15/20 minutes. Once it is well golden on the surface, serve it and let it cool before serving, this way the mixture will thicken. Cut the flourless brownies into cubes of approximately the same size and serve.