Abortion The Arizona Supreme Court also issued a near-total ban on abortion

the Arizona Supreme Courtwith a conservative majority An almost complete ban on abortion, based on the law of 1864 that prohibits the termination of pregnancy except in cases of danger to the mother’s life, and punishes violators with imprisonment. The ruling – which will come into force in 14 days – therefore supersedes the law Which allows the termination of pregnancy during the fifteenth week of legislationThus, Arizona joins the group of 16 states where abortion is effectively prohibited.

In fact, based on the 1864 law, anyone who has an abortion is at risk Imprisonment for a period ranging from two to five years. The entry into force of the law may lead to the closure of the only clinic that performs abortions in the state, after eight of them were closed two years ago – after the constitutional right to abortion was overturned by the US Supreme Court.

“Doctors are now being told that all abortions, except those necessary to save the woman’s life, are illegal,” the Arizona Supreme Court justices wrote in a ruling that is sure to be challenged in a referendum they have already signed. collected. The referendum may be held during next November's electionsWhich made the issue of defending the right to abortion the main topic of the election campaign for the White House and Congress. As it actually happened in Floridaas a referendum has already been approved in November against the provision banning abortion in this state as well.

The US President commented that the Arizona Supreme Court's decision is “a result of the extremist agenda of Republicans committed to taking away women's freedoms.” Joe Biden. “The Vice President and I stand with the majority of Americans who support a woman's right to choose. We will keep fighting.”