Big discounts have a start and end date – Nerd4.life

After the first leaks arrived, it now appears that Sony has officially confirmed the arrival of the big players Discounts From the PS Store (but not only), specifically PlayStation days of gaming. According to an email, shared online from a Twitter account, offers will be available Starts on May 25, 2022 and ends on June 8, 2022.

As a general rule, I PlayStation gaming days Includes discounts for both physical games, at many retailers, and digitally via the PS Store. In addition, there are often offers for subscriptions and accessories. We don’t know what the discounts will be, but at least we now have a start and end date.

It will also be interesting to see if Sony launches any discounts on PS Plus. Right now, the Japanese company is preparing to launch a new version of the subscription service for consoles (and PCs, if you’re into streaming).

Discounts offered for the last year PS5 games Such as Demon’s Souls, Sackboy A Great Adventure, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Nioh Collection. This year it could be Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

There’s nothing left to do but wait for Sony to reveal the details of the PlayStation days. Tell us, what do you wish you could buy at a discount?