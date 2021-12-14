Benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment with unique Dr Allen’s Device includes cure for chronic prostatitis

Dr Allen’s Device for Prostate Treatment tackles 2 prostate-related disorders: prostate enlargement, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and prostate inflammation, known as chronic prostatitis.

Medical studies confirm that this easy-to-wear product treats these prostate gland problems by smartly improving blood circulation locally that relieves pain and other troubling symptoms without any side effects. This treatment benefits man and their families.

Standard BPH treatments, which include medications and surgeries, try to reduce lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) but do not treat the prostate gland itself, neither its enlargement nor the inflammation.

At the same time, an article in the World Journal of Urology concludes that “Inflammation is a target of medical treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia”. This means that the optimal treatment for BPH should take care of the inflammation that occurs alongside the process of prostate enlargement.

A leading scientific publisher Springer Nature has produced an article stating that men with BPH and chronic prostatitis can receive effective treatment using Dr Allen’s Device, and the details of this medical innovation are well described in the “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively” https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0. What’s equally important is that Dr Allen’s Device fits comfortably and discretely under the clothes around the waistline.

About the prostate gland and its inflammation

The prostate is a gland that forms a part of both the reproductive and urinary systems. The prostate is anatomically closely connected with the seminal vesicles and the vas deferens, that are involved in the production and transportation of seminal fluids which, during ejaculation, mix with sperm cells.

This mixture of fluid and sperm, known as semen, is what is moved through the urethra and out the penis during orgasm.

Prostate inflammation puts pressure on these fluid channels making it difficult for the fluid to discharge. Consequently, this leads to discomfort and pain. The inflammation can become persistent, and it can boost prostate enlargement. The only way to treat this nasty inflammation effectively and safely is to improve blood circulation in the affected prostate, which is exactly what Dr Allen’s Device does.

Standard treatments of enlarged and inflamed prostate

Urologists are instructed to prescribe BPH drugs, such as alpha-blockers and steroid 5 alpha-reductase inhibitors (Avodart), and later turn to various prostate surgeries.

Sadly, all these pills and procedures can cause serious adverse events and complications, such as weakness, retrograde ejaculation, impotence, and diabetes. As a result of these new problems, men become depressed, which significantly reduces their quality of life and makes life miserable.

Risks of minimally invasive prostate surgery, which is often used for BPH, include: urinary tract infection, dry orgasm, erectile dysfunction, difficulty holding urine, need for re-treatment and depression. Again, none of this makes men happy.

Dr Allen’s Device makes a real difference to men’s wellbeing

Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device have been available to men for over 11 years. This is a well-tested non-invasive medical technology for easing prostate inflammation and reducing prostate enlargement. 3-year clinical trials proved the effectiveness of Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for treating enlarged and inflamed prostate.

The outcomes of these clinical trials confirm that Dr Allen’s Device is safe and reduces the size of enlarged or inflamed prostate without medications and surgeries. Over time, men feel a relief from nasty urinary symptoms (LUTS) and chronic pelvic pain, which is the main symptom of chronic prostatitis.

Contrary to conventional treatment options, the therapeutic non-invasive Dr Allen’s Device does not have side effects. It is a class I medical device without a measuring function, and no prescription is necessary. It’s highly recommended for a daily use at home.

Fine Treatment strives to make Dr Allen’s Devices available to everyone. They are offering a free delivery to nearly all countries across the world.

To date, Dr Allen’s Device has been successfully used by thousands of people across 100 countries. It has been making a huge difference to the lives and wellbeing of men and their loved ones.

