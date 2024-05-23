If you also have this app on your smartphone, be careful: it will drain your bank account in a second

Be very careful if you have this application on your mobile phone, because it will drain your account in just seconds: the danger is real.

In recent years, one of the biggest risks related to the technological world we live in is certainly the various scams that can spread online. In fact, many users fall victim to these scams, which often target our sensitive data. But not only because in the most serious cases there is danger Putting your bank accounts at risk. One of the actions of hackers is precisely to find a way to make easy money.

Certainly one of the most widespread phenomena is phishing. In this way, cybercriminals are able to trick users by simply pretending to be trustworthy institutes or well-known clothing brands.

Now lies precisely the last danger An application that we all probably have installed on our smartphones. However, this program risks draining your bank account in mere seconds, so to defend yourself, you’ll have to uninstall it immediately.

Be careful with this app on your smartphone: it will drain your bank account

A new danger threatens anyone who owns an Android smartphone. We are talking about a fake version of a very popular application that can cause unsuspecting users to lose thousands of euros. This fake application presents itself as McAfee antivirusBut it’s not like that at all. The scam, which emerged in 2021, continues to claim victims by exploiting the same deception. Once installed, the malware targets their bank accounts.

A new version of the scam, similar to the one three years ago, is currently circulating. But how does this fake McAfee app manage to empty victims’ bank accounts? However, the way it works is really tricky. Users receive a message inviting them to call a number. Whoever falls into the trap calls the number End up online with a cybercriminalwhich tricks the user into installing the McAfee app “for safety’s sake.”

However, by following the instructions, users do not install McAfee antivirus at all. In fact, they install malware on their devices. At this point, criminals can access the user’s home banking and transfer funds to their account. The seriousness of this fraud requires a Maximum attention from Android users all over the world. It is essential that you are aware of these threats and be wary of any suspicious requests or messages that may put your financial and personal safety at risk.