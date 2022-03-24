March 24, 2022

World Cup: Italy – North Macedonia, Azzurri with Mancini Bastoni, Chiellini on the bench – football

Mirabelle Hunt March 24, 2022

There are Mancini and Bastoni in the Azzurri defense center for Italy and Macedonia, In the semi-finals of the World Cup qualifiers, Chiellini goes to the bench. The official line-ups confirm the coach’s approach to the captain, who is after a long period of suspension due to injuries but not at his best yet. For the rest, with Donnarumma among the defenders, the defense vying with Florenzi and Emerson in the role of full-backs, the midfield being the honorary name of the European Championship (Barilla-Jorginho-Verratti), the striker’s trio made up of Berardi, Constant – who leads the captaincy – and Insigne. Think about this possibility.

The only doubt is in defense and linked to the circumstances of Chiellini who appears ready to create his 115th blue presence. If that were the case, he would play with Bastoni in the middle, with Florenzi and Emerson on the wings against Donnarumma. “We must not be afraid – the blue captain commented – since November, we have been thinking about this match: failure in the World Cup four years ago can help us, it is an experience we have lived and we know how to face the play-off. I would like to end my career with a boom: playing in the Cup the scientist “.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


