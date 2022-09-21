Artemis, Decisive Day: Follow the Cooling Test | Live

Artemis Start the engines: the appointment is for Today at 13:00it is an essential test for the correct continuation of the task in light of Artemis I . launch scheduled for september 27 (with 2 October as a backup date in case of problems) After delays at the beginning of the month because of Liquid hydrogen loss during fuel loading phase In the central stage of the space launch system.

The area was cleared this morning at 9:40 Italian time, the green light for A load of coolant fuel It will be presented as shown at 13:00 (again Italian time, at Launch Pad 39B from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida it will be 7:00 a.m.), hoping this time everything will go smoothly. On this occasion, the launch simulation countdown will end at 3:40pm local time (9:40pm in Italy), but the test will be completed anyway 40 minutes before (i.e. once the test targets are reached).

Countdown, meaning of L minus and T minus: The first indicates the time remaining to take off, expressed in hours and minutes. The second represents a series of events that occur before the end of the countdown (in practice it indicates the time remaining to the start of each of these events). There are pauses in the countdown to allow the team to complete certain tasks without affecting the final countdown time. During these breaks, T minus will be turned off, and L minus will not be turned off.