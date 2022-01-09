Aesthetic medicine in Pisa is booming between revisions and piercings

Pisa. Modern society, the prolongation of life expectancy and globalization in recent years have identified a greater interest in the individual aesthetic aspect and a greater use of aesthetic medicine. According to the periodic surveys of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, medical-aesthetic treatments annually undergo an increase of more than 200%. In recent years, in short, for many women but also for many men, the so-called “Ponturine” has become on the agenda, something of a regular management, and an integral part of daily body care, such as styling hair, decorating your nails or doing semi-permanent makeup .

However, far from the more trivial aspect of aesthetic medicine, there is a real science in constant development consisting of new knowledge of the aging process, the possibility of regenerating different tissues and on sophisticated and increasingly minimally invasive techniques. Research activity is very vital in this field, as is the search for training

Let the doctor explain it to us Roberto Amor, Educational Director of the second level Master’s degree in Aesthetic, Regenerative and Anti-Aging Medicine at the University of Verona. Dr. Amore deals with medicine and plastic surgery for years: lecturer at the major universities of the sector (Verona, Chieti, Rome, Palermo), Director of the Anatomy Anatomy Course for Anti-aging of the Head and Neck Region at the Iclo Institute in Verona is a world reference point in the study of subcutaneous adipose tissue Skin. His numerous scholarly articles on cellulite and obesity in translation constitute the reference bibliography for this sector. Dr. Amore owns a studio in Pisa, at the Escolabio Center on Via Carducci in La Fontina, and has a clinic in Cecina, where doctors come from all over the world to learn the basics and techniques of this new medical specialty.

Dr. Love, what is aesthetic medicine now?

“Aesthetic medicine is a new branch of medicine, and as such consists of theories, concepts, scientific studies and, above all, a lot of clinical research. There are still many undiscovered aspects of aging, tissue regeneration and repair processes. Those who, like me, live full-time aesthetic medicine know very well that behind each individual treatment, even the simplest, there are years of studies and research aimed at improving its effect, reducing the risk of adverse events and standardizing its use. (The most effective technique for a particular type of defect). So aesthetic medicine is dangerous for the physician who must practice it with sufficient knowledge and scientific rigor, as well as for the patient who must not create false myths or have surreal or even distorted visions.”

When to resort to aesthetic medicine?

“Today you can be attractive even at the age of 70 and above. Aesthetic medicine knows no bounds, it must keep pace with age by improving its appearance and reducing the relentless aging process without distorting its characteristics. There is no reference age to benefit from (except for adulthood). Obviously). The defect can be corrected when it occurs, regardless of age. Some people have birth defects or juvenile defects such as blemishes, stretch marks or cellulite: why wait!

What do you expect from the different treatments?

Patients should have realistic and achievable expectations. In the age of Instagram super filters, updated versions of Photoshop, and crazy makeup, it’s easy to fall into excessive or unworkable demands. The transition from Retouched to Trash is very fast. It is essential to keep patients grounded to avoid false expectations and to remain discouraged as well as the fact that individual characteristics of each of us are distinct elements that make us unique in the world and therefore must be preserved. Therefore, it is magnified and not distorted.”

Why did you choose Cesina and Pisa among your business locations?

“The association with the territory is strong and the quality of life is excellent. I wouldn’t have done otherwise. I have traveled all over the world learning and teaching, and now is the time to have a comfortable, stable zero kilometer facility where I can receive my colleagues from all over the world.”