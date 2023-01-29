January 29, 2023

announced the attack on the Twin Towers

Noah French January 29, 2023

The historical face of Roy, he was the deputy director of Roy 1 and TG 2 and the editor and manager of several productions.

A professional journalist since 2017, I write about news and economic-political current affairs, I have always been interested in social issues and sports. Being interested in music, I have had various experiences in radio. After graduating with a Masters in Journalism in Turin, I moved back and forth to Palermo, where I was born, for several years, for now.


Journalist Ludovico Di Meo died today at the age of 63. This was announced by broadcaster San Marino RTV, where he was general manager. As he recalls, the historic face of public television Adnkronos He directed Roy 2 and was the deputy director of Roy 1 and DG 2. He hosted Tg1’s special edition of the 11 September 2001 attacks. He underwent coronary surgery in recent days.

