announced the attack on the Twin Towers

Journalist Ludovico Di Meo died today at the age of 63. This was announced by broadcaster San Marino RTV, where he was general manager. As he recalls, the historic face of public television Adnkronos He directed Roy 2 and was the deputy director of Roy 1 and DG 2. He hosted Tg1’s special edition of the 11 September 2001 attacks. He underwent coronary surgery in recent days.

Who is Ludovico Di Meo?

Born in Rome in 1959, Ludovico Di Meo leaves behind his wife and two daughters. During his lifetime he was a journalist and television writer, a company manager and responsible for many of Roy’s productions. Festival San Remo (2010, 2011 and 2012), Arena, Door to Door, Telethon, Overland and Alberto Angela’s evening events.

San Marino RTV explained in a press release, “The director of our station is sick again, probably for reasons related to the operation. The help of the health workers was ineffective.

Carrier

Roy joined 1 in 1985 as program editor Italian evening, De Meo is part of the first historical work center A morning And, later, Tg1’s morning teacher enters the workforce. One of the news about the main network again after a little experience Telemontecarlo And in 1995 he became the editor, manager and presenter of various editions of the news, working in the editorial offices of Cronaca, Economico Syndicate, Consolidation and Matino. A morning In 1997.

He was the one who announced the Twin Towers attack live In a special edition of Tg1. In 2003 he was appointed Center Editor of Tg2 and in 2008 Deputy Director.

From 2009 to 2019 he was the Deputy Director of Roy Uno, where he was responsible for several productions, including the 2010, 2011 and 2012 editions. San Remo Festival.

I lost a friend, a director, a wonderful person. There isn’t a phone call I don’t answer, an event I don’t attend, a pep call with every new opportunity. We are speechless, me and @terzigio We will never forget you #Ludovicodimio 🌹 pic.twitter.com/TJIqMGWQm7 — Simona Ventura (@Simo_Ventura) January 29, 2023

Farewell to the world of television

Simona Ventura wanted to remember him on social media like this: “I lost a friend, a director, an amazing person – the presenter wrote on Twitter – there was no phone call I didn’t answer, no event I didn’t attend, no encouraging phone call with every new opportunity.”

“Hello Ludovico, a hug to your family” was the farewell Antonella Clerici.



