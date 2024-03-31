Orange warning for severe weather, thunderstorms and 90 mph winds in Milan. Municipality: “Don't stand under trees”

OffMilan Editorial Board

Northern Italy is still threatened by bad weather: Valle d'Aosta, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna are areas at hydrological risk until Monday. Fog and risk of avalanches in the mountains, uncrowded lifts

Northern Italy is threatened with more severe weather after storms hit between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Civil Defense Monday, April 1, Easter Monday, Orange alert Due to hydraulic and hydrological hazard in some areas Valle d'Aosta, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna. One of the most monitored cities MilanoFirefighters have already been involved in dozens of interventions (150 across Lombardy) due to flooding of branches, barriers, billboards, but also roads and buildings, especially cellars.

In Lombardy's capital, an orange warning for hydrogeological risk (moderate) was triggered from 6pm on Sunday 31 March and will last through the night., until tomorrow. The municipality recommends “Do not stand under the trees on pArches and wooden walkways and scaffolding, dihors and tents near the construction site. It is important to ensure the safety of objects and vases on balconies and all artefacts moved by the wind.” Wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour are possible. The river level is under control Seveso e LambroBut the Municipal Operations Center (Coc) of Civil Defense will be active to monitor any critical issues.

Bad weather didn't let them down Lombard HillAlthough it is in the lead (over 1,200 m, in Valtellina and Valciavenna) Heavy snowfall Above seasonal average. Most touristic places like Madesimo, Livigno, Aprica and Bormio Ski facilities are open but not very crowded due to adverse weather and fog. danger Avalanches Throughout the Lombardy Alpine range, it has not settled due to fresh snow cover. See also Restrictions on flights to eight countries

New closure State road 350 which connects Veneto with Trentino. The

fall A big rockHappened today between provinces

Trento and Vicenza in the municipality of Folgaria (Trento) caused a lot

Rain yesterday afternoon and overnight may have convinced local officials to close the artery as a precaution. It is now closed to traffic and pedestrians.

And bring a wave of bad weather hitting northern Italy Easter Monday with heavy rain and thunderstorms in the mid-north of the peninsula: The Civil Defense has issued an orange warning for hydraulic and hydrogeological risk on Monday in parts of Valle d'Aosta, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, and a yellow warning in these three regions and seven others. Liguria, Piedmont, Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Tuscany and Umbria.



