“Scudetto? The last match was a great signal. Mo special, that’s what Lautaro needs.” On Lazio vs AC Milan…

After 3-1 against Roma that pushed Inter to the top of the standings, Simon irritable Comments on the San Siro match with microphones dazn. Here are the considerations for the Italian champions coach.





Today he gave many praises to his team. What is the thing that pleases you the most today?

“Concentration, because I was very afraid of this match, which came three days after the derby in which we spent a lot. Roma are in good shape, they have important values ​​and they have not lost in 12 games. Very good.”





What do you tell us about the management of Lautaro? What does he need to unlock?

“Only goals, but it wasn’t a problem at all. He always had chances, he’s always trained well, now he’s fine and we’re using him. He has to continue like all of our strikers.”





It’s not an easy match against an opponent who tried to create problems for you, but you never got nervous. From the faces you can see a calm rediscovered: is it true?

“Right, an excellent read. Roma chose us, in the first half they put us in Brozovic and de Vrij as a man. We had to prepare them well and the boys were good. But it’s a starting point: we were late, finally Wednesday we recover with Bologna”.





Is it worth a small piece of scudetto today?

“For me it is a very important victory and in this period we also put the win in the Italian Cup final which we were very keen on. We have to be good at managing the physical and mental forces for the next races all together. But we are ready, we want to play for them. We are proud. Matches The last few have been a great sign.”



