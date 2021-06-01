The greenhouse effect warmed the primitive atmosphere but not the oceans

The explanation of the “weak sun paradox” is another paradox that explains itUniversity of Cologne Study of Earth’s early climate. According to the latter SearchDespite the coldness of the sun in the pastAnd the High levels of carbon dioxide could have warmed the Earth’s early atmosphere without having the same effect on the oceans.Instead, keep it relatively cool.

Daniel Herwartz, A researcher at the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the University of Cologne, found a plausible answer to the greenhouse effect at the same time Two problems in Earth science In relation to Earth’s primordial climate, before plate tectonics began.

The first problem refers to the relationship that existed 4 billion years ago between Earth’s climate and its star, and it is The so-called “weak young sun paradox”.: He wonders how the Earth’s very hot atmosphere is possible even though the sun is still in the process of its evolution, that is, when it was increasing its luminous intensity. With around 20-30% less solar heat than in the current era, the higher levels of carbon dioxide are 2 It is a plausible explanation of why there was a climate warm enough to not have icebergs on primitive Earth, as well as presenting favorable environmental conditions for the birth of life.

In addition to this paradox, the new study was able to give, once again through the role of the greenhouse effect, an explanation for another much discussed issue: Were Earth’s early oceans really hot? Ocean thermometers, which are instruments that measure oxygen isotopes on very ancient limestone or siliceous rocks, actually indicate extremely high seawater temperatures, in excess of 70 degrees Celsius.

The greenhouse effect could be the answer to what could actually be a false finding. Ocean temperatures were lower than those detected thanks to the change in seawater composition due to rising carbon dioxide levels 2 In the atmosphere.

“Taking into account the different ratio of oxygen isotopes to seawater, we would reach temperatures closer to 40 degrees Celsius. – He said. Daniel Herwartz It is plausible that there would also be a lot of methane in the atmosphere, but that would not have any effect on the formation of the ocean. Hence, it would not explain why the Earth’s thermometer indicates oxygen that temperatures are so high. Both phenomena can only be explained by high levels of carbon dioxide 2 Hurwartz has been added.

The authors estimate that early Earth contained as much carbon dioxide as if the entire atmosphere today was only made of carbon dioxide. 2 . There is still another question to be answered: Where has all this carbon dioxide gone?

The answer lies in the continental deposits of carbon that have been formed thanks to Tectonic plates. No ko 2 It was removed from the atmosphere and oceans to be stored in the form of coal, oil, gas, mudstone and limestone in continental reservoirs.