German Chancellor Angela Merkel It has been spied on before United States of America With help Denmark. This was revealed through an investigation that included Danish, Swedish and Norwegian journalists, as well as professionals from the world, From the German newspaper Southgerman Newspaper And German public broadcasters NDR and WDR. According to these results, The powerful CIA NSA could have been assisted by the Danish Defense Intelligence Agency (Fe) To spy on leaders, politicians and high-ranking officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France.

German Chancellor, then German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier And the leader of the German opposition at the time Peer Steinbrück They are among the main politicians that the NSA has spied on through Danish-American cooperation. Journalists who worked on the investigation were able to access detailed reports on the support provided to the CIA by Danish intelligence.



“Politically, I consider it a scandal“One of the espionage victims, the leader of the German opposition at the time, Per Steinbrück, said. According to her, the fact that the Danish authorities spied on their accomplices shows that“ They do things themselvesThe Danish government, for its part, was aware of the country’s secret services’ involvement in the NSA scandal in 2015, after it had collected information between 2012 and 2014 in Dunhamer’s secret report following the revelation of the previous one. Edward Snowden. That is why the Danish government will subsequently force the entire Hadid leadership to resign in 2020.