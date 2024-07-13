The Enduro World Championship arrives in Piacenza from 21/06: special offers exclusively with Perfetto [VIDEO]! – sports

From June 21 to 23, Moto Club Ponte dell’Olio will test the best riders in the world on a spectacular route that will cross the evocative landscapes of Val Nure. Thanks to friends Diego Sgorbati and Piero Ucellini, Moto.it, with Andrea Perfetti, has a spectacular exclusive: a preview of the special stages of the World Championship in Italy

sMonte dell’Olio and Bettola (PC) are preparing to host an unmissable event for enduro fans: Italian Grand Prix 2024. June 21-23Moto Club Ponte dell’Olio will put it to the test. The world’s best riders on a stunning route that will cross the evocative landscapes of Val Nure..

For the first time, 20 countries from 5 continents will compete in this unique race.which promises to be a real show of skill and adrenaline. The world’s strongest riders compete A difficult and technical route through the unspoiled beauty of Val Nure.With its forests, trails and breathtaking views, we will experience the unique atmosphere of a major international sporting event.

Biker’s Land, Val Nure offers dirt roads of varying difficulty, suitable for all off-road enthusiasts.The mountainous area, rich in forests and waterways, offers stunning views and inspiring scenery.

Not only Enduro: the Piacentini hills, famous for their DOC and IGT wine production, also offer First class food and wine experienceThe typical cuisine, with its authentic and real flavours, will conquer the taste of all visitors.

Thanks to friends Diego Sgorbatti and Piero Ucellini, Moto.it has an amazing exclusive: a preview of the special stages of the World Championship In Italy. Andrea Perfetti goes and tells us about both the cross-country test and the private trail in the forest with a GoPro camera.. Tough stuff, but suitable for the amazing level of Enduro World Championship riders.

Along with Andrea is also the European Enduro Champion, who takes on the role of track inspector for all championship races.