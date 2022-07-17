An anesthesiologist abuses a woman about to give birth, in the frame of the video

2 ‘of reading

An anesthesiologist raped a pregnant woman giving birth by caesarean section and was videotaped by her colleagues and arrested. The man was arrested on July 11 and happened at Hospital da Mulheir Helonida Stoddart in Villar dos Teles, Sao Joao de Merite, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

His colleagues raised the complaint against the anesthesiologist, who took the place of sexual assault on the unconscious woman.

Now, under the laws of Rio, the man faces an 8- to 15-year prison sentence for raping a vulnerable person, while other potential victims are investigated. Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Council opened an investigation file with the aim of taking administrative measures, and the hospital administration also launched an internal investigation.

After the anesthesiologist’s arrest, the hospital team stated that in the past they had already suspected the behaviors of some men, the main of which was the excessive amount of anesthesia being applied to pregnant women. Determined to investigate the causes, they changed the delivery room, choosing a room where they could photograph the anesthesiologist undisturbed, to ascertain any excesses.

The team’s suspicions are unfortunately confirmed and videotaped, where we see the anesthesiologist who without a doubt rapes the unfortunate woman. Meanwhile, the police are warning that they also want to question the doctor on duty at the time to ascertain any complicity in the violation. Regarding the story of the anesthesiologist who raped the pregnant woman, after watching the video, the head of the Regional Medical Council, Clovis Perso Menhos, said he had seen “ridiculous scenes”. While the hospital distances itself and asserts that “this behavior, in addition to our deserving of a divorce, constitutes a crime.”