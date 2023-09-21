All scheduled routes

Ryanair closest to Reggio Calabria. It is important to emphasize that the expression of interest shown by low-cost airlines towards Reggio Airport is only a step towards a concrete landing on the shores of the Strait, but it is a decisive step that would constitute a turning point.

For 48 hours, we were talking on the banks of the strait about possible routes to and from Reggio Calabria. As CityNow has gathered, they are Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Turin and Venice The four national routes of interest to Ryanair e Dublin, London, Marseille and Krakow 4 international routes.

As has already been set out in these pages, the next steps would be to notify the European Commission and then the actual notification, in fact it should be remembered that this was an expression of interest.

“In Brussels I met Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Chief Operating Officer (with me in the photo) and Raymond Kelleher, Route Development Director at the Irish carrier. The company is very interested in Calabria. Soon there will be news for Reggio, Crotone and Lamezia airports.”

And so Roberto Occhiuto, president Calabria regiontwo weeks after the “announcement” of the low-cost airline’s interest in Reggio Airport.

For years there has been talk of the possible arrival of Ryanair to Reggio Calabria. This may finally be the right time: new flights with the low-cost airline, if the following steps are respected, It is scheduled for spring and summer 2024.