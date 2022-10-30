Let’s get acquainted with the most consuming device among the devices we just mentioned, you will be speechless.
Almost all of us have these things at home Two very convenient devices It often saves us dinner, but in this moment where we’re all trying to save energy, what’s better to use?
Let’s find out together and Let’s see what suits us, Since the cold season is also approaching, and perhaps cooking in the oven will also help us warm the environment a little, don’t you think? But let’s not get lost in too much talk and see what we can use without spending too much.
Air fryer or oven? Here’s what you consume the most
All devices that we The ones we use have a certain weight on our bill That is why we must always understand which one consumes less and allows us to get the same result but save money.
Also because they are Both are classified as electrical appliances that consume a lot of electricity, But somehow we should prepare some foods, don’t you think?
In an experiment conducted in England, which is to cook a chicken leg and potatoes in tin foil, it is better to use an air fryer, but with dear ones in Italy, is it the same or not?
Let’s try to understand how much they consume starting from Electric oven who uses approx 1-1.5 kWh, According to the classification of Selctra, the furnace ranks eighth and has a consumption At a rate of 0.9 kilowatt-hours there is Translates to about 0.42 euros.
But with expensive power, as we can also read on Mooney, due to high prices, the consumption is 1.4 kWh. December may also touch €1.68In short, a very significant increase.
Obviously it also depends on how we use it, that is, if we add Grill or use the convection oven functionwith which we can save about 30% of the total cost.
What if we used an air fryer? Theei ranks fourth in energy consumption, because it oscillates between 1.4- 1.6 kWhwith The cost is 0.70 euros per hour, But we don’t know yet with its increase in the coming months.
We must also take into account that the air fryer has a small space to put food, while in the oven we can cook more things together, and on the other hand there is the cooking time, the oven must be preheated and then cooking while the air fryer does not.
here is a file Practical example With a portion of potatoes, in oven we need them 15 minutes to preheat and about 30 minutes to cookwhile with Fryer air only 15 minutes, We conclude by saying that in light of the reduced times An air fryer is totally worth it.
