About 200 countries in the world will be able to attend the Italian championship

After a summer of success for Italian sport, first with the national team’s victory in the European Football Championships, and then with an unprecedented medal table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the TIM Serie A begins with unprecedented prestige, clarity and interest. The global audience deserves it.

That’s why Infront, which holds the exclusive rights to Seria A TIM for foreign countries (excluding USA, Middle East and North Africa), has worked hard from the mission in April to today, thanks to an international sales team based in Switzerland, Italy, France, UK and Singapore.

NS Italian Championship In fact, it will be distributed About 200 countries in the world through 52. Announcers Multi-channel that will put you at your fingertips Over a billion viewers Italian Championship Final.

Our main goal – I announced Amikam Kranz, Vice President of Sales and Media Operations di Infront Achieving the maximum possible coverage abroad with three-year agreements that guarantee the continuity of foreign viewers and citizens residing abroad. Each agreement provides for a minimum of 5 matches to be broadcast on match day, as well as promotions, Weekend Presentation Magazine and highlights of the day. We are very satisfied with the work carried out in close cooperation with Lega Serie A, to reconfirm the historical partners, but also with the involvement of new ones, having emerged with the right investment formula in Serie A that will provide us with a good investment formula. Opinion. ”

“The partnership with Infront, which has lasted for many years, has proven to be a winning opportunity on this occasion as well. Commented onadvertisements Luigi Di Cervo from Liga Serie – Over the next three years, TIM Serie A will be broadcast in nearly 200 countries through 52 different broadcasters, demonstrating the great love and interest that the tournament arouses among football fans from all over the world and the international growth of the Lega Serie A brand: we confirmed That this happens through many of the innovations we have introduced (modernization of TV production, transmission of 12 signals in 1080p and UHD to fiber optic stadiums, creation of the Lega Serie A production center in Lissoni, VAR center, advertising virtual satellite for staff and midfield matches, camera , new midfield tactics (3D reconstruction of all matches, a real-time virtual coach, advanced tracking system and event data available for teams) and with the initiatives that we will develop in the future, we will be able to offer an increasingly attractive proposition to all ATI Serie A fans.” .

Serie A broadcaster for three years 2021/24. In some countries, game broadcasts will be supplemented with excerpts, clips and highlights on both linear and digital platforms:

Europe

ADJARASPORT Georgia

Georgia Arena Sport Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) Playing sports : France, Andorra, Monaco, Dom Thom

: France, Andorra, Monaco, Dom Thom blue sport NS sky : Switzerland, Liechtenstein

NS : Switzerland, Liechtenstein BT SPORT : United kingdom

: United kingdom C- More sports : Finland and Sweden

: Finland and Sweden CBC Sport: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Cosmot : Greece

: Greece research : cipro

: cipro dozen : Germany and Austria

: Germany and Austria DIGI SPORT, LOOK SPORT, TELEKOM SPORT Romania

Romania eleven sports : Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland

: Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland TV game : Russia

: Russia Max Sport NS episode : Bulgaria

NS : Bulgaria MEGOGO Ukraine

Ukraine moving star + : Spain, Andorra

: Spain, Andorra Nova Sport : Czech Republic and Slovakia

: Czech Republic and Slovakia One : Israel

: Israel the engine : Albania, Kosovo

: Albania, Kosovo sports: Turkey

Turkey seventy sports CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) and the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania)

CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) and the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) Sports TV Portugal

Portugal Sport 1, Sport 2 Hungary

Hungary complete sports network : Malta

: Malta TV2 : Denmark

: Denmark Ziggo Sport: Dutch

America

ESPN: South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela); Central America (Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic); Caribbean (Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bajo Nuevo Bank, Barbados, Bonaire, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, French Guiana, Navassa Island, Clipperton Islands, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba , Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos)

South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela); Central America (Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic); Caribbean (Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bajo Nuevo Bank, Barbados, Bonaire, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, French Guiana, Navassa Island, Clipperton Islands, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba , Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos) FUBO TVNS TLN: Canada

Asia and Oceania

Playing sports : New Zealand and Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor)

: New Zealand and Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor) dozen : Japan

: Japan HTV NS VTVCAB : Vietnam

NS : Vietnam Macau. cable TV : Macau

: Macau I : China

: China spotify : North Korea and South Korea

: North Korea and South Korea VOOT SELECT: Indian Subcontinent (India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka)

Africa

great sport Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Swatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea , Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia)

Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Swatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea , Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Channel + AfricaFrancophone countries of Sub-Saharan Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Niger, Central African Republic, Central African Republic, Central African Republic (Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo)

There will also be a free game every day from national broadcasters in some countries, starting with Ghana and Kenya.