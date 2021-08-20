A giant 1.4 km asteroid is approaching Earth, but there is no danger

The massive asteroid 2016AJ193 that NASA has classified as potentially dangerous is approaching Earth. On Saturday, August 21, it will travel 3.4 million kilometers, which does not involve any risk of impact. The object was discovered only 5 years ago. With a diameter of 1.4 kilometers, it is larger than 99% of the asteroids orbiting the Earth.

a giant asteroid classified as potentially dangerous from NASA fast approaching Tera. This is the “space stone“Season Apollo named 2016AJ193, which will be accomplished near passing by Saturday August 213:10 p.m. (TBD). Fortunately none of them exist Impact risk with our planet, because according to the calculations of scientists, it will cross a 3.4 million km From the surface of the Earth: the distance from us is nine times the average distance from us colorWhich orbits about 384,000 km on average. While this is a perfectly safe distance, it is very close to such a behemoth.

According to measurements from NASA’s Space Telescope Niways and the European Space Agency (This is amazing), 2016AJ193 has an estimated diameter Between 1.3 and 1.4 km. This means that it is larger than 99 percent of the objects that would normally “whizz” around our planet. Classified as potentially hazardous, according to international standards, its diameter is equal to or greater than 150 meters It also has a minimum spacing at the orbital intersection (MOID) with Earth less than 0.05 AU, equal to 7.5 million km. astronomical unit (UA) equals the distance between our planet Sole, or about 152 million km.

If an object of this size hits the ground, it will cause damage disastrous level regional Hey Bersino National. I just think so ChicxulubThe asteroid that caused the extinction Dinosaurs Not Birds 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous period, its diameter was one ten kilometers. It was enough to create Huge tsunami waves 1.5 km high and devastation on the other side of the globe (hit near the present-day Gulf of Mexico). More importantly, it lifted clouds of dust and debris that obscured the sun for years, and condemned a myriad of deaths. factory NS the animals survivors of catastrophic impact.

2016AJ193 was only detected in 2016 dal panoramic scanning telescope and rapid response system (Pan Stars), a sophisticated system installed at the Haleakala Observatory (Hawaii) that specializes in hunting near-Earth objects, or NEOs. The asteroid makes a complete orbit around the sun about every 6 years. It will also approach our planet in 2063, 2069, 2074 and 2080, but none of these approaches will be comparable to tomorrow’s approach, which will be particularly close – albeit safe, as we repeat – for a giant of this size. From the analysis, the asteroid is particularly dark, but according to experts, it will be possible to observe it in constellation Even with an amateur telescope with a diameter of about twenty centimeters. For scientists, it will be an unmissable opportunity to study.