October 1, 2021

A dog waits outside a veterinary clinic while a mother gives birth to her young

Samson Paul October 1, 2021

Something surprising happened in Cariasica, in the state of Espiritu Santo, Brazil. Earlier this month, surveillance cameras captured a dog waiting outside a veterinary clinic for her mother’s dogs to give birth.

Pregnant bitch asks the vet for help, and CCTV captures her arrival


The dog arrived with her, and waited outside the door of the veterinary clinic until vet Joăo Aureo Rodrigues de Oliveira noticed them.

Then the man saw that the dog was pregnant, so he let her in immediately to help her give birth to her dogs. The four probably realized that this was the right place to ask for help.

The little dog, later named Amiga, gave birth to six puppies. While Amiga was giving birth, the father of the two children waited patiently outside the clinic, waiting to be reunited with her. Now the whole family is fine and ready for adoption.

On social media, their story has already been around the world, because it tells about the intelligence of animals and at the same time the gesture of love of the veterinarian, who for many has become a hero.

