October 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

San Pietroburgo, un’italiana ha sposato l’ultimo Romanov

Russia and Italian Rebecca Virginia Petarini married today the last heir of the Romanovs

Samson Paul October 1, 2021 2 min read

Saint Petersburg, the former Russian imperial capital, hosted the wedding of a scion of the Russian royal family. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov married the Italian Rebecca Virginia Petarini (Victoria Romanova after her conversion to the Orthodox religion) in a lavish religious ceremony.

Hundreds of guests at the party

The ceremony, which was celebrated according to the Orthodox rite, was attended by several hundred guests, including members of royal families such as Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Rudolf and Princess Telsim of Liechtenstein, Fouad II of Egypt, Lika II of Albania and Edward Pius. Braganza. The Grand Duke met his girlfriend, the daughter of a diplomat, in Brussels, where they both worked in European institutions. Victoria Romanova, 39, wore a wedding dress in which the coat of arms of the Russian Empire shone, embroidered with gold.

Who is George Romanov?

The Grand Duke was born in Madrid 40 years ago and graduated from Oxford, is the judson of Spanish King Juan Carlos, the son of Grand Duchess Maria Romanova and grandson of Grand Duke Kirill. The latter was a cousin of Nicholas II, the last tsar of the Romanov dynasty, a family that ruled Russia for more than 300 years, from 1613 to 1917.

Putin’s position

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that the Russian president “did not attend the wedding and has no intention of congratulating the spouses, and this wedding has nothing to do with our business agenda.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A dog waits outside a veterinary clinic while a mother gives birth to her young

October 1, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Draghi dumps Greta, Sarkozy “chained” and Lucano: So, today …

October 1, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

India: 14567, toll-free for the elderly, active from tomorrow – Ultima Ora

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Russia and Italian Rebecca Virginia Petarini married today the last heir of the Romanovs

October 1, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Extraordinary Values” – Libero Cottidiano

October 1, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Old age, early retirement, quota 100, women’s choice: requirements for teachers and the ATA. table

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Climate, does space save the earth? The importance of satellites

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines