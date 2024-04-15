April 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A bishop and believers were stabbed in Sydney during a mass, and several people were injured: video of the attack

A bishop and believers were stabbed in Sydney during a mass, and several people were injured: video of the attack

Samson Paul April 16, 2024 2 min read

A bishop and faithful were stabbed in Sydney during Mass. The images in the video are scary. The bishop is Saint Mary Emmanuel, but also other people…

special offer

Best offer

annual

79,99 euros

19 euros
For 1 year

Choose now

monthly

6,99 euros

1 euro per month
For 6 months

Choose now

special offer

special offer

monthly

6,99 euros

1 euro per month
For 6 months

Choose now

-or-

Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google

special offer

Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it

One year for €9.99 89,99 euros

or
1 euro per month for 6 months

Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
  • Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
  • Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
  • Podcasts are our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

A bishop and faithful were stabbed in Sydney during Mass. photo video They are scary. Bishop is Mar Mary Emmanuel, but also other people, was attacked with a knife in a church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney. According to the police, the injured are not in serious condition, and they also announced the arrest of a man. The episode happened Shortly after 7pm on Monday.

Sydney attack: Flowers for shopping center victims

video

The footage shows the moment a man approached the bishop before stabbing him, most likely, in the face and body.

The bishop was then photographed being transferred on a stretcher to an ambulance. Several worshipers were reportedly attacked with a knife by the man. The suspect is barricaded in the church and its members are not allowing him to leave. Then the man was arrested.

See also  Belarusian President Lukashenko has approved a law that significantly strengthens his powers

This comes less than 48 hours after the stabbing that occurred in Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on
Prophet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Bishop and faithful of the Assyrian Orthodox Church in Sydney stabbed during mass: man arrested – Corriere.it

April 15, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

The IDF opened fire on Palestinians traveling north, killing 5 people. Netanyahu postpones the operation in Rafah

April 15, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Israel-Iran, who actually owns the ship seized by the Pasdaran: who is on board

April 15, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

A bishop and believers were stabbed in Sydney during a mass, and several people were injured: video of the attack

April 16, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Full rooms and first dives. Traffic came to a standstill and it was a race against time to set up factories

April 15, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

There is no income, and therefore no hope

April 15, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

MotoGp: Super Vinales appears again in Austin, Bagnaia only holds 5th – Moto

April 15, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt