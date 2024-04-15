A bishop and believers were stabbed in Sydney during a mass, and several people were injured: video of the attack

special offer
A bishop and faithful were stabbed in Sydney during Mass. photo video They are scary. Bishop is Mar Mary Emmanuel, but also other people, was attacked with a knife in a church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney. According to the police, the injured are not in serious condition, and they also announced the arrest of a man. The episode happened Shortly after 7pm on Monday.
Sydney attack: Flowers for shopping center victims
video
The footage shows the moment a man approached the bishop before stabbing him, most likely, in the face and body.
The bishop was then photographed being transferred on a stretcher to an ambulance. Several worshipers were reportedly attacked with a knife by the man. The suspect is barricaded in the church and its members are not allowing him to leave. Then the man was arrested.
This comes less than 48 hours after the stabbing that occurred in Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.
