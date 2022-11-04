November 5, 2022

5 games in the Ratchet & Clank series arriving in November 2022 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 5, 2022 2 min read

Sony kicks off the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations Questions and clatterdeclaring it 5 games in the series It will be included in the catalog PlayStation Plus Premium Starting November 15, 2022, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart players will receive free bonus content including five additional shields.

Below you will find a list of Ratchet & Clak games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and those already available in the catalog of services.

almost November 15, 2022 On PS Plus Premium:

  • Ratchet and Clank (PlayStation 3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)
  • Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PlayStation 3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Already available in the PS Plus Premium catalog:

  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)
  • Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One (PlayStation 3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Celebrates Their 20th Anniversary

As mentioned at the beginning, you will receive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart today 20th Anniversary Shield Pack Via free update 1.004, which includes five additional shields inspired by the old chapters of the series, specifically:

  • Ratchet & Clank Inspired by Fire in Will Armor: Shoot at will
  • Olo-Flux Armor, Inspired by Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
  • Treasure Hunter Chestpiece, inspired by Ratchet & Clank: In Search of Treasure
  • Marauder Armor, inspired by Ratchet: Gladiator
  • Armor Clank to celebrate the best shoulder of all time

in PlayStation Blog Page Dedicated to Ratchet & Clank’s 20th Anniversary, you’ll also find a retrospective of the series, with feedback from the developers Insomniac Games, as well as sketches and concept art taken from different chapters of the series.

