5 games in the Ratchet & Clank series arriving in November 2022 – Nerd4.life

Sony kicks off the series' 20th anniversary celebrations announcing that 5 games in the series will be included in the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog starting November 15, 2022, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart players will receive free bonus content including five additional shields.
Below you will find a list of Ratchet & Clak games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and those already available in the catalog of services.
almost November 15, 2022 On PS Plus Premium:
- Ratchet and Clank (PlayStation 3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)
- Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PlayStation 3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)
Already available in the PS Plus Premium catalog:
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)
- Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One (PlayStation 3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)
As mentioned at the beginning, you will receive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart today 20th Anniversary Shield Pack Via free update 1.004, which includes five additional shields inspired by the old chapters of the series, specifically:
- Ratchet & Clank Inspired by Fire in Will Armor: Shoot at will
- Olo-Flux Armor, Inspired by Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Treasure Hunter Chestpiece, inspired by Ratchet & Clank: In Search of Treasure
- Marauder Armor, inspired by Ratchet: Gladiator
- Armor Clank to celebrate the best shoulder of all time
in PlayStation Blog Page Dedicated to Ratchet & Clank’s 20th Anniversary, you’ll also find a retrospective of the series, with feedback from the developers Insomniac Games, as well as sketches and concept art taken from different chapters of the series.
