5 games in the Ratchet & Clank series arriving in November 2022 – Nerd4.life

Sony kicks off the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations Questions and clatterdeclaring it 5 games in the series It will be included in the catalog PlayStation Plus Premium Starting November 15, 2022, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart players will receive free bonus content including five additional shields.

Below you will find a list of Ratchet & Clak games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and those already available in the catalog of services.

almost November 15, 2022 On PS Plus Premium:

Ratchet and Clank (PlayStation 3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)

Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PlayStation 3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Already available in the PS Plus Premium catalog:

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)

Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One (PlayStation 3)

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)



Ratchet & Clank Celebrates Their 20th Anniversary

As mentioned at the beginning, you will receive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart today 20th Anniversary Shield Pack Via free update 1.004, which includes five additional shields inspired by the old chapters of the series, specifically:

Ratchet & Clank Inspired by Fire in Will Armor: Shoot at will

Olo-Flux Armor, Inspired by Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Treasure Hunter Chestpiece, inspired by Ratchet & Clank: In Search of Treasure

Marauder Armor, inspired by Ratchet: Gladiator

Armor Clank to celebrate the best shoulder of all time

in PlayStation Blog Page Dedicated to Ratchet & Clank’s 20th Anniversary, you’ll also find a retrospective of the series, with feedback from the developers Insomniac Games, as well as sketches and concept art taken from different chapters of the series.