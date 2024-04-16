Xbox Game Pass: 5 of the 10 most popular games will be available on Steam at launch

As mentioned in X by Klobrille, Five of the next ten most popular games Outgoing on steam It will be available in the catalog PC and Xbox Game PassWhich shows the huge appeal of Microsoft's service also in 2024.

To be precise, the titles in question are the following (in parentheses are their position in Steam's “Most Favorite” rating, which you can refer to in full at this is the address):

Manor Lords (1)

Hollow Knight: Silk Song (4)

Frostbank 2 (5)

Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl (6)

Ark 2 (7)

