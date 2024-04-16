Xbox Game Pass: 5 of the 10 most popular games will be available on Steam at launch

As mentioned in X by Klobrille, Five of the next ten most popular games Outgoing on steam It will be available in the catalog PC and Xbox Game PassWhich shows the huge appeal of Microsoft's service also in 2024.
To be precise, the titles in question are the following (in parentheses are their position in Steam's “Most Favorite” rating, which you can refer to in full at this is the address):
- Manor Lords (1)
- Hollow Knight: Silk Song (4)
- Frostbank 2 (5)
- Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl (6)
- Ark 2 (7)
Are you interested in one or more of the games mentioned above? Let us know in the comments.
The latest PC and Xbox Game Pass news and what's coming soon
Most of the games mentioned above, barring unforeseen circumstances, should arrive in the next few months of 2024. But even looking at the past few weeks, PC and Xbox Game Pass have been enriched with some very important additions.
For example, Harold Halibut is available as of today, a truly unique adventure that stands out thanks to its stop-motion graphic technology. In addition to the refined and unique graphic style, the game also has other qualities, as shown in our review.
While a few weeks ago the Microsoft service welcomed Diablo 4. Speaking of Activision Blizzard games, the next game to join the catalog could be Spyro Reignited Trilogy, according to views in recent days. True or not, we'll likely find out in the next few days, if not already today, when Microsoft reveals the titles that will arrive in the second half of April.
