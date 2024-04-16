April 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Xbox Game Pass: 5 of the 10 most popular games will be available on Steam at launch

Xbox Game Pass: 5 of the 10 most popular games will be available on Steam at launch

Gerald Bax April 16, 2024 2 min read

As mentioned in X by Klobrille, Five of the next ten most popular games Outgoing on steam It will be available in the catalog PC and Xbox Game PassWhich shows the huge appeal of Microsoft's service also in 2024.

To be precise, the titles in question are the following (in parentheses are their position in Steam's “Most Favorite” rating, which you can refer to in full at this is the address):

  • Manor Lords (1)
  • Hollow Knight: Silk Song (4)
  • Frostbank 2 (5)
  • Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl (6)
  • Ark 2 (7)

Are you interested in one or more of the games mentioned above? Let us know in the comments.

The latest PC and Xbox Game Pass news and what's coming soon

Harold Halibut

Most of the games mentioned above, barring unforeseen circumstances, should arrive in the next few months of 2024. But even looking at the past few weeks, PC and Xbox Game Pass have been enriched with some very important additions.

For example, Harold Halibut is available as of today, a truly unique adventure that stands out thanks to its stop-motion graphic technology. In addition to the refined and unique graphic style, the game also has other qualities, as shown in our review.

While a few weeks ago the Microsoft service welcomed Diablo 4. Speaking of Activision Blizzard games, the next game to join the catalog could be Spyro Reignited Trilogy, according to views in recent days. True or not, we'll likely find out in the next few days, if not already today, when Microsoft reveals the titles that will arrive in the second half of April.

See also  Development may have been wiped out, new creative director revealed - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Google, the next foldable phone could have a new name: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

April 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Good news for those who have a Samsung or LG TV: the gift is available

April 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Windows 10 Microsoft is lifting a two-year-old ban on upgrading to Windows 11

April 15, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Xbox Game Pass: 5 of the 10 most popular games will be available on Steam at launch

April 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

DiscoverEu 2024, 35 thousand free tickets for young travelers: who can apply and how

April 16, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

US: Biden releases 2023 returns, tacit criticism of Trump – Breaking News

April 16, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

NASA Peace data on ocean, atmosphere, and climate are available

April 16, 2024 Karen Hines