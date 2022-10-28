352 million euros for the Health Authority to cover the expenses of the last quarter: “fixed” revenue: 30 euros for those who do not show up for visits

Trento. salt to 1 billion and 318 million euros customization for RHS Operation 2022. “This happened – explained Chancellor Stefania Signana – following the resources made available by the state in 2022 to restore waiting lists, other epidemic-related purposes and health care for Ukrainian citizens who are in Trentino, as well as available resources. Available for contract renewal, vacation allowance and recognition of a third stage of Covid Bonus “.

today is county government, At the suggestion of the Health, Social, Disability and Family Policy Adviser, he was assigned to the Regional Agency for Health Services last quarter resources, equal to approximately 352 million euros. With the new ruling, they were approved in these hours Directions for specific sectors of health care in Trentino, Including first aid, waiting lists and additional assistance.

Fixed money back

At the end of an emergency situation, the so-called “constant malus“30 euros. The amount people will have to pay They do not appear in the reserved services (Unless canceled by 10 AM the day before the appointment or a later valid justification. Temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

emergency room

Improved hourly add-on services. This is the incentive project launched by APSS with the aim of giving Coverage of the shift in the emergency room. Intervention, as an exceptional measure of a temporary nature from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, It aims to address the shortage of medical management personnel.

Return queues

Provincial Law 10/2022 provides for the strengthening of measures to restore waiting lists until December 31, 2023, with special attention to specialized assistance services; In detail, the ruling provides for an increase in additional hourly services for medical directors, in order to restore the performance of the areas of greatest suffering as defined in the operational plan approved by the Executive Last August, in addition to strengthening the indirect assistance procedure intended for citizens intending to benefit from cost competition for specialized assistance services, it expanded it to include free professional services provided by APSS and other ASL / Aosl specialists.

Extra help

Expenses of rehabilitation programs in favor of subjects suffering from Autism, childhood psychosis, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and/or rare diseases, even for those registered with the Regional Health Services who have resided in the County of Trento for less than three yearsif the residence in the province is a direct result of the transfer of position at the place of work approved by the employer.

Infectious disease compensation and reward for the third stage of COVID

Intervention of the personVoluntary associations for medical transport. The health care company has been authorized to take action to transfer resources aimed at providing employees with technical driver operator qualifications and infectious disease allowance as well as allowances to health transport voluntary associations. The additional one-time nature – the so-called Phase III Covid bonus – according to the same criteria set for the technical staff of drivers in the emergency unit of Trentino TE118.