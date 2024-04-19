12 out of 20 regions do not guarantee basic levels

To save the NHS, we need immediate intervention through structural reform. In fact, the resources allocated so far are not sufficient. The regions are in a difficult situation. Care is not equally accessible everywhere. For this reason, the 75 scientific societies gathered at FoSSc (Forum of Scientific Societies of Italian Hospitals and University Doctors) yesterday in Rome launched an appeal to the government to strengthen hospitals and allocate other resources before it is too late. After years of “irresponsible cuts” in healthcare, a real change in direction is now needed: in 2024, funding for the National Health Fund stands at just 6.4% of GDP, and is estimated to see a further decline of 6.3% in 2025 And 2026. , until it drops to 6.2% in 2027. The comparison with other European countries is not comfortable: «From 2012 to 2021 – specifies Francesco Conetti, coordinator of the forum – the increase in Italy was only 6.4%, compared to 33%. In Germany, 24.7% in France, and 21.2% in Spain.

Reports

For patients who need treatment, this basically means risking not finding a free place in the departments and having to wait for several days on a stretcher in the emergency room (so-called boarding). The reason has been known for some time: there are at least 100,000 regular hospital beds missing and 12,000 intensive care beds. Within ten years, some facilities (9%, or 95 in total) had closed their doors, rising from 1,091 in 2012 to 996 in 2022, forcing patients to travel further. To complicate matters, there is also a shortage of healthcare workers: by 2025, 29,000 white coats will retire. 21,000 nurses will also leave: emergency rooms already have only one for every 25 patients.

Risks

If it is true that Pnrr plans to reserve 8.3% of the funds allocated to health care, then the resources allocated to hospitals are intended only for technological modernization and scientific research, but for structure and personnel or to acquire new employees, the money must be looked for elsewhere. Then there is the chapter on basic levels of assistance (Lea), that is, basic care that should always be guaranteed from north to south, but unfortunately, as Cognetti recalls, “12 regions out of 20 do not guarantee not only the college, but also the whole. But it is not even minimally sufficient. In fact, the majority have values ​​below the threshold in at least one of the three macro areas examined: prevention, local assistance and hospital. At this point, people either move to other areas or abandon treatment. It goes without saying that it is due to lack of resources , the introduction of the new enforcement agreements – published in August 2023 – has been postponed to 2025. Meanwhile, “regions must also bear the significant burden of new services and it follows that “the poorest,” the forum condemns. “Especially those subject to the payment plan, cannot do so.” Moreover, there is an urgent need for additional resources to prevent the emergence of diseases. The percentages of citizens who participate in oncology screening are approximately 40% for breast screening, cervical screening or HPV screening and less From 30% for colorectal screening, however, the EU is calling for a membership level of 90% for all three programs by 2025.