November 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

To prevent liver disease, the consumption of these widely used foods should be reduced

To prevent liver disease, the consumption of these widely used foods should be reduced

Karen Hines November 5, 2021 3 min read

We often associate liver disease with heavy alcohol abuse. This is absolutely true and the doctors are not a little concerned about the explosion among the younger ones. According to the latest statistical research, in fact, many boys are exceeding alcohol consumption and among these girls it is on the rise. But the liver, which is an irreplaceable organ in our body, can also be affected by some foods. To prevent liver disease, consumption of these widely used foods should be reduced. We are inspired by the research of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and byRelated articles.

Beware that the classic alarm does not sound

As doctors and researchers say, the problem with a troubled liver is that it doesn’t send any messages at first. In fact, by the time we feel abdominal pain, the stage of the disease may already have advanced. For this reason, you may notice liver problems during other tests. But if we often notice symptoms of weight loss, daily weakness and fatigue on first efforts, we may already be in the presence of advanced disease. So we should talk to our doctor right away.

To prevent liver disease, the consumption of these widely used foods should be reduced

The liver should also be kept in good condition and above all on the table. Therefore, since we do not abuse alcohol, we must remember the following:

  • Eat fruits and vegetables, but without going beyond certain foods such as figs and grapes;
  • drink a lot of water;
  • Do not overeat fried foods;
  • Prefer light cooking like steam and grill:
  • bring to the table foods that do not contain excessive fat, but are rich in fiber and nutrients;
  • Beware of consuming sugars.
See also  We Figured Out What Space Smells Like, You'd Never Guess It

And let’s not forget that fasting is also bad for the liver. Instead, let’s stick to a very simple break, such as fruit, yogurt, or a handful of dried fruit.

What foods will be very beneficial for the liver

After knowing which foods may be harmful to the liver, here are the allies. Just to get you started: Cooked fish and vegetables may be a big help for liver activity. In particular, artichokes, legumes and the so-called bitter herbs will provide all the nutrients needed to help the liver.

Touching the meat season, which Italians love so much, as nutritionists always suggest, it would be good to prefer the white season. We should not eat red meat more than once a week, taking special care to prefer lean cuts.

deepen

Other than butter and cured meats, here are foods that will increase your cholesterol and triglycerides

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek advice Always doctor or specialist and read the warnings provided. Who is the”)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Discover black holes that can erase the past and the future, a troublesome thread

November 5, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Juno probe “strips” Jupiter: this is how it is made and what’s under its atmosphere

November 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Water traces were discovered approximately 13 billion light-years from Earth

November 4, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

In Madrid 500,000 people are on the waiting list for medical examinations – the world

November 5, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Decisive break with police from No Green Pass in Milan: “No warning about marches: we will go anywhere”

November 5, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Citizenship Income: INPS, litigation ready, 1.2 million case dismissed – Economy

November 5, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Leila da Costa, the model who died at her home in Bologna at 24 – Chronicle

November 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese