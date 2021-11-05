We often associate liver disease with heavy alcohol abuse. This is absolutely true and the doctors are not a little concerned about the explosion among the younger ones. According to the latest statistical research, in fact, many boys are exceeding alcohol consumption and among these girls it is on the rise. But the liver, which is an irreplaceable organ in our body, can also be affected by some foods. To prevent liver disease, consumption of these widely used foods should be reduced. We are inspired by the research of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and byRelated articles.

Beware that the classic alarm does not sound

As doctors and researchers say, the problem with a troubled liver is that it doesn’t send any messages at first. In fact, by the time we feel abdominal pain, the stage of the disease may already have advanced. For this reason, you may notice liver problems during other tests. But if we often notice symptoms of weight loss, daily weakness and fatigue on first efforts, we may already be in the presence of advanced disease. So we should talk to our doctor right away.

To prevent liver disease, the consumption of these widely used foods should be reduced

The liver should also be kept in good condition and above all on the table. Therefore, since we do not abuse alcohol, we must remember the following:

Eat fruits and vegetables, but without going beyond certain foods such as figs and grapes;

drink a lot of water;

Do not overeat fried foods;

Prefer light cooking like steam and grill:

bring to the table foods that do not contain excessive fat, but are rich in fiber and nutrients;

Beware of consuming sugars.

And let’s not forget that fasting is also bad for the liver. Instead, let’s stick to a very simple break, such as fruit, yogurt, or a handful of dried fruit.

What foods will be very beneficial for the liver

After knowing which foods may be harmful to the liver, here are the allies. Just to get you started: Cooked fish and vegetables may be a big help for liver activity. In particular, artichokes, legumes and the so-called bitter herbs will provide all the nutrients needed to help the liver.

Touching the meat season, which Italians love so much, as nutritionists always suggest, it would be good to prefer the white season. We should not eat red meat more than once a week, taking special care to prefer lean cuts.

