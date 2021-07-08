12 events that will excite you

Staten Island, New York – Just because Ciao . rock challenge And Polish festivals are not being held due to COVID-19, it does not mean that the city is not celebrating life this season. From music-centric to food-related events, both small and large gatherings sneak into the calendar to make summer 2021 exceptional.

Because of the uncertainty about the pandemic, some plans and commitments on details are still being worked out for regulators. For example, Flagship Brewing Co., Ltd. is back. Tompkinsville for Fall Festivals.

Below are the events taking place on the island.

A scene from the 2018 District Fair in Historic Richmond (Alexandra Salmeri/Staten Island Advance) Alexandra Salmeri

1. Richmond County Fair

This is the biggest question we’ve been asking our readers lately: Will there be a boycott fair? So here we’ll start with the biggest outdoor celebration in town and say “Yes!” Historic Richmond will host the 41st Festival at 441 Clark Street, Richmond; 718-351-1611. Tickets are on sale August 1 for the three days that will happen, rainy or bright, September 4-6 from noon to 6:00 in the meantime, the Historical Society is looking for vendors and suppliers. Volunteers are needed for the largest annual fundraiser in the historic village. Interested parties can contact [email protected] Suppliers can also send an email [email protected]

Leading brewery company supplies. Beer is available for purchase in the Historic Richmond Town Tavern Series. (Advance file photo of Staten Island)Staten Island Advance / Victoria

2. TAVERNA series

Festival news on a smaller scale: Every Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through September 25, Historic Richmond is the backdrop for local musicians at the Historic Campus Bar. Click also: Pioneer beer available for purchase. Egger ice cream can also be a great treat. Upcoming local artists include Geezer, The Morisania Band Project, Bob Santangelo and Gastronauts For the full schedule, go to the Historic Richmond Town website – historyrichmondtown.org/events/2021/6/12/tavern-terrace-beer-garden.

Eli Pepperboy Reed (Courtesy of Makers Park Radio)

3. Maker Park Celebrations

Saturday sessions at Maker Park’s social party venues run through August 7 with shows from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for each different music event, with DJs from Maker Park Radio and a live band. Each event will also have a different food vendor with drinks available for purchase from Flagship and Killsboro Breweries. There will be ten local handicraft sellers on site for shopping. Maker Park can be accessed via their website Makerspace.nyc/maker-park.

Casa Belvedere is located on Grymes Hill and offers views of New York Harbor. (Courtesy/Casa Belvedere)Advance Staten Island

4. Italian Film Festival

For the 2021 season, movies can be watched in the back of the building with a view of the harbor as a backdrop. Starting July 13, shows begin at 8 p.m. every Tuesday for $20 per guest. Parking and chairs are available. For the full list of summer movies, go to Casa’s website Casa-belvedere.org/. Some scenes are shown with the director present.

5. Stapleton Saturday

The Van Duzer Building between Wright Streets and Beach Streets has been closed by the Open Restaurants Program that began last year in the shadow of the pandemic. The Van Dozer Civic Association is behind the idea of ​​offering “Stapleton Saturdays” through August. Street seating, music, face painting, and food are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend as part of an effort to highlight Stapleton’s work. Sending is free.

Mortadella on pistachio cream sauce and strawberry cheesecake from Mona Lisa Pizzeria at Annadale, one of the restaurants commonly found in the South Shore BID Restaurant Crawl. (Provided by Staten Island / Pamela Silvestri)narcotic shot

6. South Beach Purchase Offers

The Drive In Movie campaign will take place in Annadale, Pleasant Plains and Eltingville in July of this year. More solid is the taste of Towns Restaurant and Trolley Ride that crawls on August 15th with tastes of Annadale, Eltingville, and Great Kills restaurants across the wagon. Tickets cost $20 per person and more information will be available soon Southshorebid.org.

On August 20, the South Shore BID I Love NYC Small Business party series will partner with Arkai and Opera Cowgirls. Tickets and more information are available at https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/ty100-concert-series/ty100-concert-series-opera-cowgirls-arkai-south-shore-bid.

Double fried dumplings from Langan Patties, one of the vendors usually found in Monte Loreto during parties. (Provided by Staten Island / Pamela Silvestri)Pamela Silvestri

7. FOOD & FICK FEST IN MONTAGNA

“Drive In Movie Nights” will be hosted by Catholic Charities in Staten Island on Thursdays starting August 5 and running through August 26. Movie titles and tickets coming soon www.cc-si.org

and Save the Dates: The Italian Festival will take place on The Mount on the Columbus Day weekend on October 8, 9 and 10. You can also save on The Mount Fall Festival on October 23 and October 24. More information about both will be available at Cc-si.org.

Staten Island’s Pig Island has some of the best barbecue spots in the area. (Provided by Staten Island / Pamela Silvestri)Pamela Silvestri

8. Pigs Island

The popular Pig Island BBQ series runs its second section at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Gardens, Livingston, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitmaster VIP Breakfast offers early access and unlimited food and drinks for $150 per taste. This ticket includes a T-shirt and guaranteed seats. For more information and reservations, go to Pigisland.com. Supporting 501c3 Friends of Firefighters for 20 years since 9/11, this event provides advice, wellness, and community for active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families. It’s been 20 years since 9/11 and organizers say they will provide a way to celebrate the anniversary on Pig Island.

At the Teen Festival 2020: From left to right at the Teen Festival: Janis Ferretti Depp, Sue Steink Aiello, Nora Ryan and Dr. Adrian Ferretti. (Provided by Staten Island / Pamela Silvestri)Pamela Silvestri

9. FIG Company

The annual Feast of All Things (and the Papuan Fig) is scheduled for Sunday, September 19th starting at 5pm and details will be announced at SILIVE.com and the Lighthousemuseum.org/.

Not on Staten Island but for the benefit of neighborhood residents:

10. San Gennaro is fast

San Gennaro Feast 2021 in Little Italy, New York City, runs from Thursday, September 16 to Sunday, September 26, from noon to 10 p.m. Sangennaronyc.org.

South Shore resident and New York City radio personality Joe Causey will be broadcasting live from The Feast. (Advance file photo of Staten Island)narcotic shot

11. Italian Party الطرف

This year’s Joe Causi of Brooklyn and 101.1 WCBS-FM is hosting an outdoor party in Paterson, NJ for $75 per guest with a party and soft drinks included. ATM is available. Entertainment includes Joe Conte, Paul Bruno, comedian Anthony Rodia, John Pena, Jassi Kaur and Blaise Biagio Benvenga. For information on tickets, contact the organizers at 973-519-1725 or order tickets online at Festa.eventbrite.com.

Flashback to the 2019 New York State Fair: Brooke Rauber tends to her goats inside a barn during the event. (Lauren Long | [email protected])Lauren Long | [email protected]

12. The Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, the gallery is the third largest in the United States. It runs for 23 days from Sunday, August 15 through Labor Day, September 6. Reservations at the 303-seat Empire RV Park are now open and can be made Who is the Via the exhibition website at Reserve America. The festival includes a display of farming, New York State food, and live entertainment. For a list of events and ticket information, go to Nysfair.ny.gov/your-visit/events-calendar/.