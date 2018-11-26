When God comes for me: Those left behind after Hurricane Maria

Alberto Cabrera, 61, and Aurea Gonzalez, 60, are the two youngest people in the small village of Media Luna located near the northern coast of Puerto Rico. Only someone related to the Cabreras can live in the village. After Hurricane Maria flooded the river near their home devastating the village, Media Luna is now as empty as ever.

Now months after the hurricane Alberto and Aurea must come to terms with the likelihood of being the last of their family to live in the village.