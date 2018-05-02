Arts for All gives UNL students access to free shows at the Lied Center

Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln can see a variety of shows at the Lied Center for free because of the Arts for All program.

“The Arts for All program is designed to get students to see some of the best performances in the world for free,” said Erin Poor, Education and Community Engagement Director at the Lied Center.

Poor said there are normally 20 shows during the school year that students can see for half price or free.

Tickets for anyone else average $50 a show.

Poor said Arts for All tickets are released on the first day of the semester and go very quickly.

“We have a very strong record of selling out these Arts for All tickets,” Poor said. “The majority of the shows are sold out by the end of that first day.”

Students who paid their university fees for the school year can take advantage of the program.

Lied Center student discounts are less than one percent of students’ total fees. By paying $4 for the school year, students have access to free or half price shows at the Lied Center.

Poor said one of the largest plays that came to the Lied Center this year was “The Color Purple.” She said more than 1,000 students were able to attend for free.

@LiedCenter is bringing it #LNK — we all got to see #thecolorpurple — my heart is broken and renewed all the same 💔❤😭✨ pic.twitter.com/Ci2thBV8Nh — mesonjixx (@mesonjixx) April 13, 2018

Junior theatre design major Emily Callahan has seen four shows through the Arts for All program, including “The Color Purple.”

Callahan said everyone in the Johnny Carson school are encouraged to take advantage of the program.

“As a theatre designer, I’m always interested in how the technical elements of a show come together to create a final product,” Callahan said.

Callahan said the Arts for All program gives students a chance to experience and learn about something new.

“Theater is such a mixture of so many moving parts that there’s something for each person to be intrigued by,” Callahan said.

Poor said that the arts are a social experience and they give students a chance to interact with people of all ages.

“We believe that providing this kind of access to students is important in their personal growth, their social growth and their academic growth,” Poor said.