Student finds the best of both worlds after visiting UNL
Lani Hanson has an interesting description of her hometown.
“It’s the place where people go to die.”
Hanson is a senior journalism major from Albert Lea, Minnesota, a town of just over 18,000 known for its disproportionate amount of nursing homes.
So when it came time for Hanson to decide where to go to college, it was a no-brainer that she wanted to leave. But she realized she didn’t want to leave behind the small-town feeling. She visited the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and something felt like home.
“The journalism college was a small college under the umbrella of a larger university, because it provided the best of both worlds that I was looking for: the intimacy of a small town but the opportunities of a large university.”
Hanson’s love for journalism started in high school when she worked the school’s newspaper. Her love only grew from there; she’s now the editor-in-chief at The Daily Nebraskan.
The Daily Nebraskan is only the start, as Hanson’s eyes are set on bigger accomplishments. She plans to work at a newsroom or publishing house in a big city.
Although she may be nervous what the future holds, she said she won’t quit moving forward.
“I like the opportunity to go my own way — forge my own path — and explore.”
