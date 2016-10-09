Student finds the best of both worlds after visiting UNL

Lani Hanson has an interesting description of her hometown.

“It’s the place where people go to die.”

Hanson is a senior journalism major from Albert Lea, Minnesota, a town of just over 18,000 known for its disproportionate amount of nursing homes.

So when it came time for Hanson to decide where to go to college, it was a no-brainer that she wanted to leave. But she realized she didn’t want to leave behind the small-town feeling. She visited the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and something felt like home.

“The journalism college was a small college under the umbrella of a larger university, because it provided the best of both worlds that I was looking for: the intimacy of a small town but the opportunities of a large university.”

Hanson’s love for journalism started in high school when she worked the school’s newspaper. Her love only grew from there; she’s now the editor-in-chief at The Daily Nebraskan.

The Daily Nebraskan is only the start, as Hanson’s eyes are set on bigger accomplishments. She plans to work at a newsroom or publishing house in a big city.

Although she may be nervous what the future holds, she said she won’t quit moving forward.

“I like the opportunity to go my own way — forge my own path — and explore.”

