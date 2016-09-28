UNL student technology fees infographic

Infographic by Alexa Horn, NewsNetNebraska

1. What were the top three things I learned from this assignment?

I learned where to find UNL’s databooks, which will be useful for many future stories. I also learned how to embed Infogram in WordPress. Finally, I learned a little more about imputing data in the site, which takes some getting used to.

2. What did I do best?

The idea of looking at technology fees is interesting and prompts the question, “Why is this happening?”

3. What could I improve?

I could have done more infographics. Based on what I saw of my classmates’ work today, some of them had multiple graphics.

4. What would I do differently and why?

I would look at more aspects of what could be influencing the tech fees, and then implement that in the graphic somehow. This would make the information more of a story than a standalone graphic.

5. What grade would I give myself for this assignment and why?

B because it was a little too simple. I could’ve done more graphics, but the information itself was interesting.