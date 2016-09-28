Presidential Debate Reaction with Kim Euter

Story, audio and photo by Mekenzie Kerr, NewsNetNebraska

Kimberly Euter, a senior global studies and French major with a minor in business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, feels that the presidential debate that took place Sept. 27 was “childish.” During the debate she felt that the important discussions were missed, and would have appreciated the candidates focusing their attention better. Regardless of how the debate went, Euter is still uncomfortable with voting for Trump and feels that, overall, she would prefer Hillary although she is less excited to vote post-debate, feeling that neither candidate is truly qualified.