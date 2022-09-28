Juventus-Kogi 2-0: Gunnarsdottir and Kantor decide

Alexandria – “We are fifth in the standings, they are first, they have more points than us, they have played more. they are favoriteWith a little advance tacticJuventus women’s coach And so Joe Montemoro presented the decisive challengeat Moccagatta in Alessandria, To get to the Champions League groups Against Koji, in the second leg of the final preliminary round of the competition. After making 1-1 gains in the first leg in Denmark, when Nelden’s header frustrated the hosts’ momentary opportunity, Pokorny caught it on the counterattack. To the Bianconeri, to confirm for the second year in a row in the elite of European women’s football, that is, among the top 16 of the old continent, Victory was desired and so it was: Bianconer Montemoro taken off the aisle By beating Koge 2-0 over “Moccagatta” in Alessandria with a goal Gunnarsdottir It’s 11′ and grid Cantor at 77′. The draw will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm in Nyon, where the 16 teams will be divided into four groups.
Juventus – Koj 2-0, the match
Juventus won 2-0Juventus broke the scoring in the 11th minute of the first half with a goal by Gunnarsdottir. The doubling came in the second half, in the 77th minute, with the goal of Cantor (he entered the field instead of Girelli).
Juve Women-Koge, where it can be seen on TV and live
Juventus Women’s vs Denmark match broadcast live dozenwhich has the Juventus thematic channel.
The official line-ups for Leuven Kog
Juventus Women (4-3-3): Perod Magnin ; Lenzini, Salvai, Sembrant, Boattin; Gunnarsdottir, Pedersen, Grosso; Cernoia, Girelli, Berenstein. Attached. Montemoro.
KOGE (5-4-1): Skippa; Faerge, Svendsen, Norheim, Obaze, B. Marcussen; Pokorny, Jankovska, Jans, Flo; Carosa. Attached. Mainsail Bolt.
Rule: Marriott (England)
helpers: Rashid and the Ball (England)
Fourth man: Saunders (England)
