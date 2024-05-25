May 25, 2024

“I need to stop for a while.” Explains the reason for the suspension

Lorelei Reese May 25, 2024 2 min read

Loretta Goggi is taking a break from TV. The singer announced this in a long message posted on Facebook: “Dear everyone – a voice begins…

Loretta Goji Take a break from TV. The singer announced this in a long message posted on Facebook: “Dear everyone – the sound of the ‘Cursed Spring’ begins – here I am again! How are you? I recently told you about the wonderful moment I am experiencing with the arrival of a being into my life, filling my days, thoughts, and heart with joy and tenderness, and clearing my mind of any project or business initiative that comes my way. I know this feeling all too well as I have crossed my path other times, and it reminds me of what I promised myself would always come first in my life: my life.”

Loretta Goggi: “I loved Gianni Morandi very much. Naked in Playboy? I asked to keep my panties on. “My husband thought I was unlucky.”

Loretta Goggi is taking a break from TV

Joji, 74, continued in September: “I would never lose myself!” Therefore, every time I needed to look inside myself, I had a feeling that something was not going as it should, and I did not let a single moment pass: I quickly got off the moving train to regain what I was missing. . And this is one of those moments, I hear that bell ringing for a wish coming back to life after 13 years: to be able to feel free again to stop for a while, to do it again, to enjoy a period of living close to the birth of a new family and holding my first granddaughter in my arms. “.

See also  Beethoven's Ninth for Christmas Concert for Rai Orchestra

Goodbye “Tale e Quale Show”

Loretta then announces: “I’m telling you all this because I think you should be the first to know that I have decided not to participate in the next edition of “Show such and such” (A program that will always remain in my heart) And anything can keep me from experiencing these new feelings: Costanza, her partner and the little one make us participants in their story, bringing back to our lives a new vitality that is difficult to achieve and to give us another experience: a wave of love, spiced with joy, renewed hope and a great desire to “Starting to make plans for life again (absolutely nothing for those of a certain age).” He concludes: “Happiness, my dear ones.”

