August 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

You read and see everything, was it saliva? - Free daily

You read and see everything, was it saliva? – Free daily

Samson Paul August 1, 2021 1 min read

we are in United States of America, which, like Italy, has to deal with a major emergency, with the fires that have long ravaged California. But in this case there is no mention of the climatic tragedy and the devastation caused by the flames.

No, we’re talking about Joe Biden. From the video that will make a fun pinch Donald Trump, who used to call the President of the United States “Drowsy Joe”, in short, the sleeping person, very inattentive, not good at it. To some extent, the video in question appears to confirm Trump’s theories and claims.

On Zoom, a fire emergency conference is held with the President of the United States and state governors attending. At one point, an aide approached Biden and handed him a note. It is a pity that you read the text of the note: “Mr President, something on his chin“Yes, Joe Biden was dirty. So he read the note and, with a wave of his hand, wiped what was on the bottom of his face, which seemed to be a small lump of saliva. So he started talking again as if nothing had happened.”

READ  “Aliens kidnapped him 52 times, my bruises prove it” - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Positivity rate jumps to 20%. “Too many tourists on the island”

August 1, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Near the resorts, tourists flee from the Aegean to the Mediterranean

July 31, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Thousands flee to Turkey, a problem for Erdogan

July 31, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Elsa Pataky is ‘proud’ of working hard at The Interceptor

August 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How to identify a fake person at a glance using the secrets of psychology

August 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Schedules, program, dates, TV, pairs from the quarter-finals to the final. There is Italy and France! – OA Sport

August 1, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

From 20 thousand Figliuolo vials, the hub closes in Moncalieri

August 1, 2021 Gerald Bax