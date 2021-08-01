From 20 thousand Figliuolo vials, the hub closes in Moncalieri

Lower center for vaccines. In August, in fact, the fortress erected in the castle of Moncalieri was closed: first to fortify the soldiers of the Arma, and then it was opened to all the inhabitants. The weight is essentially a lack of dosing, which keeps the Piedmont countryside on the edge of moose. Not surprisingly, the potential of other ASL centers in Turin is also greater than the current availability of vaccines. As for Moncalieri, we are not talking about closingFinal: Not necessarily. According to the health company, the vaccination center will remain ready in view of the possibility of reopening in September. Moreover, considering that the agreement with Reale Mutua expires at the end of August and the agreement with Lavazza Center at the end of September. In short: we’ll see. Above all, it will be a matter of understanding to what extent the call of the commissioner’s structure, led by General Figliolo, convinced of the need to gradually demobilize the vaccination centers in the regions, and turn departments into general practitioners and pediatricians, can be accepted.

Still the topic of vaccines, for those who would like to have them, is good news that arrived yesterday: General Figliolo granted an integration of 20,000 doses of Moderna on the August supply, which will be delivered on the third.

Meanwhile, infections have increased in Piedmont (yesterday 229) and the prevalence of the Delta Variant (now it is 96.4%), without this currently affecting hospital treatment. There are 6 hospitals in intensive care (+1 compared to Friday). Non-hospitalized patients 69 (-3). On the other hand, there was a sharp increase in the number of people in isolation at home: in 10 days, July 11-21, they doubled, from 676 to 1121.