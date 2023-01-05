Does keeping it upright pose a risk of serious damage? Annoying reports appear – Multiplayer.it

PS5 It is known that it is a console that can be hold vertically or horizontally, this is practically a defining element of the console, but according to some testimonies, the fact that it is kept vertical may expose the device to Risk of serious damageSometimes it can’t be fixed.

Obviously nothing official and we have no idea how widespread the problem is, also because the consoles installed are still relatively few and in many cases practically new, but some Hardware experts They discovered a serious problem that appears with a certain frequency.

According to some testimonials collected in particular by the Console System Twitter account, which has had a repair lab in France since 2010, keeping the PS5 vertical can put the console at risk. release of liquid metal Used to cool the on-chip controller system, which can affect the heat dissipation system and also damage nearby components inside the device.

Ben Montana, who appears to be a professional in repairing electronics including consoles, would have collected a number of cases where the liquid metal used to cool the PS5 APU would come out of its seat, due to the gravity exerted by the vertical position, spread in surrounding elements from the motherboard.

Depending on the character involved, this issue can affect any PS5 that is kept upright for a long time. The concerned sources have also released some internal images of the PS5 that suffered from such issues. Obviously it is too early to raise alarms, but it is also true that the solution adopted by Sony to cool the PS5 is practically unprecedented in the console environment, so it is possible that unexpected events may arise, also bearing in mind that it is likely that, in most cases, the PS5 It is kept vertical to take up less space.