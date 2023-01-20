January 20, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gerasimov orders the soldiers to shave, Kadyrov’s wrath – Europe

Samson Paul January 20, 2023 1 min read

(ANSA) – Rome, January 19 – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized the decision of the new commander of the Russian army in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, to prevent soldiers from wearing beards, in a new confrontation with the Russian military leadership.

According to reports from the Moscow Times, after his appointment, Gerasimov had banned the use of modern equipment such as phones and tablets, and had also demanded that the Russian military urgently shave off their beards. In an interview with the RBC news site, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Russian parliament, defended the ban on long beards as “an essential part of military discipline”.

Kadyrov responded to Sobolev’s remarks, speaking of “obvious provocation” and explaining that his soldiers, most of whom are Muslims, wear beards as part of their religious duty, “just for the love of God Almighty as our beloved prophet,” according to R.

After the criticism, Sobolev responded by saying that he was not against beards in the army, but against untidiness in the military. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright


More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine, latest news. A group of 9 European countries promise tanks. USA: Crimea is Ukrainian, Kyiv has the right to take it back

January 20, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

Gerasimov orders the soldiers to shave, Kadyrov’s anger – the world

January 19, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

At least 15 dead and 3 seriously injured

January 19, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Cyclone Thor is worse and worse, soon storms, snow and hurricane-force winds over half of Italy » ILMETEO.it

January 20, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

How much pension will you get? Here is the free Inps emulator

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 7, lover of Davide Donadei comes out: “Chiara Rabbi cheated on me, he told me that…”

January 20, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

When will the abundance of snow in the Alps and Valpadana arrive? When will the drought end in the northwest?

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines