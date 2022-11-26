USA, Musk will support DeSantis in 2024 presidential election – Politics

Elon Musk intends to support the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, a Republican, if he intends to run for president in 2024. The billionaire replied ‘Yes’ on Twitter to the question ‘Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?’. In the same discussion on the social network Musk stated that he actively supported Obama previously, and voted for Biden, but was disappointed.” My preference for the 2024 presidency — he wrote — goes to someone sane and a centrist. I hoped it would be the same for the Biden administration, but so far I’ve been disappointed.”

After electric cars, space and social media, Elon Musk could set out to conquer another area: that of smartphones. Responding to US podcast celebrity Liz Wheeler, who claimed that if “Apple and Android decide to remove Twitter from their apps, Musk will be forced to invent his own smartphone,” the social media’s new owner wrote: “I wish it had come this far, but If I have no other choice, yes, I will make a replacement phone.” On the other hand, Wheeler points out in his post, “This guy is building rockets to go to Mars, what do you want a stupid smartphone to be for him.” He adds that “half of all Americans would be happy to ditch these Apple and Android snoopers.”