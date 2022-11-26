Tax bills are less than a thousand euros, and a tax truce is coming. This is how skimming works

come there tax cuts for tax bills up to a thousand euros, to be delivered by the collection agent until 2015. In fact, the text, which must be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and then sent to Brussels by November 30, reads: “Abolished automatically, on December 31 January 2, 2023, debts with a residual amount of up to €1,000, including principal, interest for late registration and penalties for individual fees charged to collection agents from January 1, 2000 to December 31 2015″.

The government has decided to cancel all tax bills of up to one thousand euros, which were delivered to the collection agent from 2010 to December 31, 2015. From January 1, 2023, these outstanding debts will be removed along with interest and penalties.

What are the volumes to pay?

Tax invoices delivered by the collection agent after January 1, 2016 must be paid in full, but without penalties, installments, and interest. Also in this case, the debt can be repaid within five years.

Payments not made during Covid (2021)?

The government has decided to help those who filed their tax returns in 2021 but were unable to pay all their taxes, possibly due to the Covid-related emergency. In this case, the penalty for late payment is only 3%, with the possibility of repayment in installments for a maximum period of 5 years.

What happens to the slopes that are no longer volumes (2022)?

Tax acts that have not yet become a tax notice, but have already exceeded the normal payment deadlines, will be charged a penalty of 5% and the possibility of repayment in installments over 5 years. The same applies to folders that have not yet been subject to litigation. However, if a friendly notice has already been received with which the tax authorities warn the taxpayer of discrepancies between what has been declared and what has been paid in the two-year period Covid 2019-2020, the penalty is reduced from 5% to 3%, while the annuity installments can It decreases from 5 to 2 years.

What is the punishment for repentant repentants? And for reconciliation?

For those who evaded taxes, and declared less than they should have, two cases were expected. “If the evasion has not yet been challenged by the tax authorities, we give the possibility of a more gradual ‘actual repentance’: everything due is paid but with more time, within two years and with a penalty of 5%,” he explained to the Corriere deputy. Minister Liu. «On the other hand, if the evasion has already been challenged, the taxpayer can pay in installments, over five years, and with a penalty of 5%, or if he thinks that the taxpayer is in error, he can resort to tax settlement, i.e. negotiation with the tax authorities to reduce the amount due. However, it is different in the case of an ongoing dispute, which can be closed, depending on the outcome and the status of the proceedings, “by reaching a judicial settlement.” To waive the dispute, 90% can be paid directly.

Is the ceiling of a thousand euros pertaining to one or more files?

To find out exactly how the mechanism works, we’ll have to wait for the law to be written. However, it cannot be ruled out that the thousand euros written off could become more for the defaulting taxpayer. Let’s give an example: if one file is indicated for the amount of one thousand euros, the taxpayer can find himself with a payment of 500 euros for VAT, one for 500 euros for Irap and one for 500 for Irpef and thus the files are removed for a total debt of 1500 euros, And of course, without paying any fines.