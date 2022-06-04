Withdrawal not available. ATMs, why does this happen so often?

We are all used to making ATM withdrawals when we need cash, but it is becoming more and more common to come across the phrase “withdrawal not available”. Because?

When you are at the ATM for Withdraws Perhaps the money is earned because you intend to go out to dinner with friends and having cash on hand helps in the moment of reckoning. Still, sometimes it happens unable Withdrawing neither in your bank nor taking another institution.

The inability to withdraw funds comes from Several factors. The most common is lack Availability of banknotes inside ATMs, the second reason may be a Damage Which makes the ATM as a whole unusable or the third premise is the same abnormality at your automated teller machine. But sometimes, perhaps, it is not among these reasons that you are not able to have the banknotes you need in your hand.

Fewer and fewer ATM withdrawals, a soft push toward no cash?

We’ve known for some time that we try it in our country too commend Use cash for traceable payments made by debit or credit cards. But, despite the new systems It is valid, however, there are still some merchants where you pay with cash or in any case it is more convenient to use banknotes instead of an ATM.

Read also: The current account is about to undergo an external withdrawal

It turns out sometimes very Difficult To have the necessary banknotes in the wallet. In fact, it may happen that you encounter an ATM that does not work, or rather, there is no option to withdraw Energizing. The reasons why an ATM cannot be used for regular withdrawals are unavailability From banknotes or from realization Max number of the allowed operations on the counter you want to use.

Read also: ATM surprise, can you withdraw from these places too?

This situation, however, is where the ATM starts to run out of notes and especially banknotes small cut Like those of €20 or €50, I’m starting to get some excited Doubt in the citizens. Especially since it is an anomaly that is spreading in more and more ATMs.

there from speculate That the lack of money in the ATM is a first signal Underground the same banking institutions are trying to get us used to the systems digital payment And rely less on cash. Also because there are so many branches and branches of banks that they are disappearing from the smaller municipalities.