How to watch the Italy-Germany match today for free in the United States

Getty Thomas Muller is trying to help Germany beat Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy and Germany meet on Saturday 4 June in the UEFA Nations League.

In the US, the game will be broadcast (14:45 EST) on Fox. But if you don’t have the cable, here are a few different ways to watch Italy vs Germany live stream online for free:

Note: Heavy can earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch live streams from Fox and over 100 other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Free trial of FuboTV

Once you subscribe to FuboTV, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the FuboTV app, available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV or any device It has an Android TV (eg Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live broadcasts, FuboTV includes 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour search function, which allows you to watch on-demand events within three days of their ending, even if you haven’t recorded them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. Fox is included with all of them, but you can choose any packages and add-ons you want with the free five-day trial:

DirectTV Stream Free Trial

Once you subscribe to DirecTV Stream, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the DirecTV Stream app available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV or any Android TV device (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also includes 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch live broadcasts from Fox and over 50 other TV channels with our “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get $10 off the first month:

Get Sling TV

Once you subscribe to Sling TV, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the Sling TV app, available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X/S, Samsung TV or LG TV, Any device with an Android TV (eg Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live broadcasts, Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch live streams from Fox and over 65 other TV channels on Vidgo. This option does not include a free trial:

Take Vidgo

Once you subscribe to Vidgo, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the Vidgo app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone or phone Android, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Preview of the match between Italy and Germany

UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy are looking to perform well in the UEFA Nations League after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Germany has a fresh look with new coach Hansi Flick. The Germans fell in the last 16 of the European Championship last year.

The Germans have experience with Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller as well as emerging players such as David Raum and Kai Havertz. Italy has Alessandro Bastoni in place of former captain Giorgio Chiellini and Sandro Tonali, who plays for Milan, will also play for Italy.

