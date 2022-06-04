The United States has found a formula for achieving climate goals

In April this year, the Biden administration announced a renewed commitment to the Paris climate agreement. The goal now is to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The goal is ambitious, but it is not a dream. According to a newly published analysis of existing climate models, This is made possible by strong and immediate action. Analysts focused primarily on the energy sector and showed what initial steps need to be taken to triple the pace of the country’s historic cuts.

The authors argue that over the next decade, green policies need to be expanded to build electricity Runs on 80% clean energy (Double today’s levels). To meet that level of speed and change, the United States should focus on using readily available technologies such as solar and wind, as well as replacing heaters with heat pumps. Strengthening the reliability of the electrical grid.

While it is good to know that there are ways to expand clean energy by 2030, the current review is clear in detail. Suggests that Have to rely on technology that is not equalThe latter have not been shown to operate on a large scale, including large storage facilities for solar and wind energy and carbon capture technology.

Without government incentives such as cost reductions and tax breaks for electric vehicles and renewables, the United States They will not live up to their renewed climate commitment.

“When these changes come at a cost, They also have significant benefits“The authors write,” including the immediate and localized benefits of air quality improvements – and there are opportunities to distribute both equally, which guarantees further investigation.“.

The U.S. energy and transportation sectors account for up to 89% of the emissions reductions needed to achieve the 2030 targets, and most of this can be achieved. By fuel change.

Wind and solar power should increase two to seven times more than in the past Coal capacity should be reduced from 90 to 100%.. For this the plants should be completely closed. “Significant decline in coal use requires attention for individuals and a reasonable change Communities affected by these changes And their complex political economy“, Authors warn.

If the United States succeeds in bringing about this radical change in the energy sector, it will be able to bring the nation to 66% of its 2030 targets. So changes in green energy can be prolonged. Towards other sectors of the economyHelps to reduce carbon emissions.

Electric Vehicles (EV) They will be a key component of that change. They want to increase car sales by 4% by 2021 By 2030 it will be 67%.

The initial costs will be enormous, but so will the benefits. Some reports predict that emissions will be reduced by 53% by 2030 Could save $ 140 billion a year. By 2030, health benefits alone will be billions of dollars a year.