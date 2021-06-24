Windows 11, this afternoon’s online presentation: How and where to follow

that of Microsoft This afternoon will probably be the most important event of the year for the company, and may be the start of a new, more courageous course for everyoneWindows ecosystem. Microsoft must provide files Windows 11, a All-new operating system According to CEO Satya Nadella himself. There is a lot of news at stake, some of which have already clearly leaked through a leaked build.

When will the Windows 11 demo event be

As already indicated by Microsoft itself in the official invitations, The event will be held at 5 pm Italian on June 24. This is an online event only, and access to the live broadcast will be available to everyone and not just professionals. This is a dedicated event, where all the announced news will focus on the Microsoft operating system. We shouldn’t see new hardware, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any surprises. Interesting to note that At 9 pm in Italy there will be another presentation In which we will talk specifically about the expected innovations in the context of developers.

Where to follow the Windows 11 demo event

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Windows 11 unveiling event will be online only. This means that anyone with a device with a built-in browser will be able to follow it. Just follow the link below at 5 PM this afternoon and go live.

Those wishing to tune in to the developer event at 9 pm can do so through the YouTube Live, to this address.

How to prepare for a Windows 11 demo event

Here’s some news to anticipate what we’ll see at this afternoon’s Microsoft event: