November 19, 2022

Wii U turns 10 in the West, here are the best-selling games – Multiplayer.it

November 19, 2022

today is 10th anniversary from arrival wii u In the West, or more precisely in USA and Canada (Italy arrived later, on November 30, 2012). We certainly can’t say that there are a huge number of fans of this unit all over the world, but it’s still a weighty day. The console has managed to offer many quality games, many of which have also made their way to Switch by no means coincidentally. Let’s see what they are Best selling games on Wii U:

  • Super Smash Bros.
  • Mario Kart 8
  • Super Mario Maker
  • Super Mario 3D World
  • Splatoon
  • New Super Mario Bros U
  • Mario Party 10
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Pokken tournament
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

As you can see, a certain Mario Kart 8 is included in the list, which, in its deluxe version, is currently the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch (it’s also on sale on Black Friday). Yes, this version has different extras, but the gist is the same and it proves that the Wii U had some top notch titles. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild It also made it right away to the Switch, so it doesn’t count for much, but it’s still a nice masterpiece from this console.

wii u She hasn’t had an easy life and even a little bit of interest left will go to waste in its digital copy, given that you have until March 2023 to be able to purchase games on the Wii U Store, before it closes.


wii u

Tell us, did you play with Wii U, or did you port directly to Switch?

