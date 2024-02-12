Xbox: The date of the official event in which we will talk about the future of the console and video games

We've all been waiting and now the time when we can learn more about the future of Xbox has finally been revealed. In fact, Xbox's Twitter profile shared that a The Official Xbox Podcast Special Edition Where we will be able to hear Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Botti talking about Xbox. The date that should be marked on the calendar is February 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm.

This is the “Business” update promised by Phil Spencer last week, which arrived in response to recent rumors that Xbox is considering spreading part of its catalog on other consoles, first and foremost the PS5.

The event will go Then there is YouTube And on every platform you normally listen to podcasts on. We have no further information at this time.