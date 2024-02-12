February 12, 2024

Xbox: The date of the official event in which we will talk about the future of the console and video games

Gerald Bax February 12, 2024 1 min read

We've all been waiting and now the time when we can learn more about the future of Xbox has finally been revealed. In fact, Xbox's Twitter profile shared that a The Official Xbox Podcast Special Edition Where we will be able to hear Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Botti talking about Xbox. The date that should be marked on the calendar is February 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm.

This is the “Business” update promised by Phil Spencer last week, which arrived in response to recent rumors that Xbox is considering spreading part of its catalog on other consoles, first and foremost the PS5.

The event will go Then there is YouTube And on every platform you normally listen to podcasts on. We have no further information at this time.

Microsoft and multiple platforms

Phil Spencer, President of Xbox

I Rumors about the future of multi-platform Xbox consoles are multiple and sometimes conflicting. However, let's remember that Microsoft Xbox is already a publisher on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but rumors speak of a more fundamental change in the company's strategy, as the company also wants to publish exclusives such as Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PS5.

At the moment they are just rumors and that suits us Wait for the Xbox event on February 15.

