April 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

What would the world look like if all the ice melted: shocking images

What would the world look like if all the ice melted: shocking images

Karen Hines April 11, 2024 3 min read

If we continue burning fossil fuels, global warming will eventually melt all the ice on Earth, causing sea levels to rise by about 65 metres. This is what the world's coasts will look like in the future

The maps below show the world as it is now, with only one differenceAll the ice on Earth has melted and flowed into the sea. Its lift is 65 metres. There are more than twenty million cubic kilometers of ice on Earth, and some scientists say it would take more than 5,000 years to melt it all. If we continue To add carbon To the atmosphere, we would likely create an ice-free planet, with an average temperature of perhaps… 26 degrees Celsius instead of the current 14 degrees Celsius.

What would Earth be like without ice?

The entire Atlantic coast would disappear, along with Florida and the Gulf of Mexico coast. In California, the hills of San Francisco will become a group of islands and the Central Valley a giant bay. The Gulf of California would extend northward beyond the city of San Diego, which would no longer exist.

Credit: National Geographic

south america

The Amazon Basin to the north and the Paraguay River Basin to the south will turn into inlets to the Atlantic Ocean, wiping out Buenos Aires, the coast of Uruguay, and much of Paraguay. Mountainous areas along the Caribbean coast and in Central America will survive.

Icy land of South America
Credit: National Geographic

Africa

Compared to other continents, Africa will lose less land, but the increase in global temperature could make it largely uninhabitable. In Egypt, the Mediterranean Sea will submerge Alexandria and Cairo.

See also  The new Mars probe will bear the name Italian astrophysics, and this is the estimate of the European Space Agency (ESA)
Africa
Credit: National Geographic

Europe without ice

London? memory. Venice? Submerged in the Adriatic Sea. Within thousands of years, under this catastrophic scenario, the Netherlands would be underwater, and most of Denmark would disappear as well. At the same time, the expansion of the Mediterranean waters will also swell the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

Icy ground
Credit: National Geographic

Asia

China, where about 600 million people currently live, will be effectively submerged, as will Bangladesh and a large portion of coastal areas in India. Floods in the Mekong Delta could turn Cambodia's Cardamom Mountains into an island.

The icy land of Asia
Credit: National Geographic

Australia

Australia would end up with a giant inland lake, which is mainly desert, but would lose much of the coastline where four out of five Australians now live.

Australia
Credit: National Geographic

Antarctica without ice

We close with Antarctica. The East Antarctica ice sheet is so large (containing four-fifths of the ice on Earth) that it may seem impossible to melt. But even this giant is unlikely to survive this hellish climate. West Antarctica, on the other hand, lies on a bedrock below sea level. Rising ocean temperatures cause the floating ice sheet to melt from below, causing it to collapse. Since 1992, the average net loss has been 65 million tons of ice per year.

Antarctica
Credit: National Geographic

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot, watch the amazing real video

April 10, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Always stay healthy even if work forces you to sit all day: 8 tips for you

April 10, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

See what will happen in the future of the universe! Here is the video

April 10, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

What would the world look like if all the ice melted: shocking images

April 11, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Why were Leclerc and Hamilton excluded? The reason for the violation and the possibility of appeal

April 11, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, resolved on Xbox Series

April 11, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Next week's cold outbreak moves towards the heart of Europe and its effects in Italy

April 11, 2024 Samson Paul