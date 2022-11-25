November 25, 2022

who has not received it yet

November 25, 2022
The remaining salaries of civil servants for the current month are expected to be paid in the next few days, while the payments have already been received this week by the security and defense sectors, central jobs, local jobs, research and education.

There is waiting for the rest to be cashed Civil servant salaries for the month of Novemberafter the first installment of payments made in November 23 To the departments of security and defense, central functions, local functions, research and education.

Let’s see in the next article When other credits are due.

Public servant salaries: latest payments

They will arrive in the next few days i Residual salary payments to public administration employees Related to the current month, after credits are sent on November 23 to the security and defense sectors, central jobs, local jobs, research and education. especially:

  • From Saturday 26 November It is intended to pay the normal premium to the healthcare sector;
  • From Monday 28 November The premiums are expected to be paid to the school’s short and occasional replacement staff and VVF staff included in the mid-month special issue.

We remind you that the November amounts will be the last ones affected by Municipal and regional fees.

NoiPA coupon November 2022: How to view it

All civil servants can Check your coupon online related to salaries for the month of November 2022. To do so, interested parties should contact the INPS website and follow these steps:

  • access your private area by authenticating via SPID, CIE or CNS;
  • Enter the words” in the “Search” buttonPayment advice“;
  • Select November to view the NoiPA Salary Slip.
If the payment details are not yet available, it is still possible Show salary amount In the “Consult Payments” section.

through servicecombination methodcontained in the online voucher, remember that it is possible to change the salary deposit method: once changed, the new method will be valid from the following month.

