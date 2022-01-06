Naspi, from January 1, 2022 Allowance reduction to recover 3% uncut in 2021

In January, a significant reduction in unemployment allowance: decalage from previous months will be applied.

Naspi monthly reduction in use through 2021 has been suspended by bis support decree from June 1 through December 31. But INPS by letter 2309 dated June 16, 2021 confirmed that all cuts that were not implemented during 2021 will then apply from January 1, 2022.

Naspi . selection reduction

To meet the economic emergency caused by the pandemic, a bis support decree has suspended the transmission of Naspi, equivalent to 3% per month starting from the fourth month of use. The suspension lasted until December 31, 2021, when all the unemployed would have received the allowance without the monthly reduction.

But from January 1, 2022, not only will the monthly transfer of 3% start again, but all reductions not made during 2021 will also be applied to the January check.

The January NASBI bonus, which the unemployed will receive around the middle of the month, will be significantly reduced. But how much? Let’s take an example.

Suppose an unemployed worker received a Naspi bonus for €1,000 in May. Without applying the adhesive, continue to receive the same amount until the end of December. Now, however, not only will the January check have to be reduced by 3% for January, but the unapplied reduction will also be applied in June, July, August, September, October, November and December.

Let’s see on average how much your $1,000 check will drop in January.

He had received 1,000 euros.

June got €1,000 but a 3% discount should have raised the check to €970.

July received 1000 but in reality the check should have been for 970 – 3%, or 940.9 euros.

August received 1000 but in reality the check should have been for 970 – 3% or €912.68.

Sep received 1000 but in reality the check should have had an amount of 912.68 – 3% or €885.29.

September received 1000 but in fact the check should have had the amount of 885.29 – 3% or 858.73 euros.

October received 1000 but in fact the check should have had the amount of 858.73 – 3% or 832.96 euros.

November received 1000 but in fact the check should have had the amount of 823.96 – 3% or 799.24 euros.

December received 1000 but in reality the check should have had 799.24 – 3% or 755.26 euros.

The check for January, the month in which the decalage is restarted, will be calculated by applying the 3% reduction not to the €1,000 received in December but to 775.26 (the amount due in December with the decalage applied to the previous months) and will therefore have an amount equal to €752 .